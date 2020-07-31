PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said this means that the country fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.
STAR/File
Philippines maintains rank in human traffic index
Robertzon Ramirez (The Philippine Star) - July 31, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has maintained its Tier 1 ranking in the 2019 Trafficking in Persons report of the US State Department for the fifth year in a row, according to Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente yesterday, highlighting the country’s efforts against human trafficking.

Morente said this means that the country fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.

For the past five years, the Philippines had maintained a Tier 1 status that is given by the US State Department.

He said the Philippines has also sustained its efforts to combat the crime.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) records showed that 38,000 travelers were barred from leaving the country in 2019, or 16 percent higher than the 33,000 in 2018. The travelers stopped from leaving are believed to be victims of human trafficking.

The BI said more than 400 passengers tagged as potential victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment were referred to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) of the Department of Justice. BI is an attached agency of the justice department.

In the same development, Morente said that its campaign against human trafficking will continue while the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

He said he has directed bureau personnel to be vigilant and prepare to conduct stricter screening of departing passengers now that the government eyes less restrictions on outbound travel of Filipinos.

Despite the quarantine restrictions brought about by COVID-19, IACAT said they still managed to achieve 33 convictions of accused in trafficking in persons (TIP) during the first half of the year.

Department of Justice (DOJ) Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar showed that from January to June of this year, they recorded 33 TIP convictions as part of the data presented during yesterday’s observance of “World Day Against Trafficking” with this year’s theme “Isang Bayan, Isang Panindigan Laban sa Trafficking ng Mamamayan.”

Villar, also the IACAT undersecretary-in-charge, said the 33 convictions are almost 47 percent of the total number of 76 convictions recorded in the whole of 2019. Their highest number of convictions was 122 in 2018.

“This is considering still that half (of the year) we were under community quarantine, meaning there was a time that there weren’t any trials,” she said.

Luzon, including Metro Manila, was placed under enhanced community quarantine last March 16 and the restrictions were later imposed, in varying levels, nationwide.

The Supreme Court (SC) at the start of the community quarantine also ordered the closure of courts to observe physical distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Villar said that out of the 560 TIP convictions since 2005, 96 percent were cyber sex-related trafficking, while the remaining four percent covered convictions on labor trafficking.

The IACAT also reported that the five top cities with the most number of human trafficking cases were Manila, Cebu, Angeles, Quezon and Davao.

She added that they were able to obtain many convictions because of plea bargaining agreements with the accused. – Evelyn Macairan, Rainier Allan Ronda

HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines sees biggest rise in COVID-19 cases, recoveries as tally reaches 89,374
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The Philippines registered record-high additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and recoveries on Thursday, sending...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
3 days ago
Headlines
Locsin's 'irresponsible' tweet provokes Malaysia to summon Philippine ambassador
1 day ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro "Teddy Boy" Locsin Jr. committed another diplomatic faux pas on Twitter, inciting a foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Cult leader Ruben Ecleo Jr arrested in Pampanga after years in hiding
6 hours ago
Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, the chief of the Philippine National Police, added that Ecleo’s arrest should send the...
Headlines
fbfb
Australia backs US, affirms Philippines' South China Sea arbitral win
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"In line with the 2016 decision of the Arbitral Tribunal, they affirmed that Beijing's maritime claims are not valid under...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Government pandemic plan now in ‘critical’ phase
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government’s pandemic action plan is now in its “critical” phase, requiring “aggressive”...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Holiday today for Eid’l Adha
By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has declared July 31 a regular holiday to allow Muslims to observe Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sa...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines may face sanctions for death penalty – CHR
By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
An official of the Commission on Human Rights has warned the government of possible sanctions from the international community...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Fugitive cult leader Ecleo nabbed
By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
On the run for more than eight years, Ruben Ecleo Jr. said he had grown tired of the fugitive life.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOST chief highest paid Cabinet member
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 hour ago
Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña had the fattest paycheck among members of President Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with