PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
COVID-19 test kit developed by experts from the Philippine Genome Center and the National Institutes of Health of the University of the Philippines Manila.
Manila HealthTek Inc., Facebook
Government urged to allow use of Pinoy-made test kits
Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - July 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – Senators belonging to the minority bloc urged the government to allow the use of Filipino-made, world-class coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) test kits, especially at a time when resources are scarce.

In a joint statement, Senate Minority Leader Frank Drilon and Sens. Francis Pangilinan and Risa Hontiveros questioned what was holding Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and the DOH back from giving the go-signal for the use and mass production of this Filipino-made, quality yet less expensive test kit.

“Is there someone making money from expensive and imported test kits? The savings that could be generated from this kit are crucial in augmenting our COVID-19 response especially at a time when resources are scarce,” the senators added.

The senators said Filipino scientists and doctors started developing the test kits as early as December last year when reports about the coronavirus surfaced.

“The country is ramping up COVID-19 testing, but locally manufactured, world-class P1,320 PCR test kits are gathering dust in laboratories due to the inaction of Health Secretary Duque,” the lawmakers said.

Developed by the University of the Philippines National Institute for Health and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, the Filipino test kit continues to face hurdles even as imported brands coming from China and Korea, costing more than double at between P4,000 and P8,000, enter the country without difficulty.

The kits have undergone trials and tests, with an interim report showing that they have up to 93.96 percent sensitivity and up to 98.04 percent specificity, at a confidence interval of 95 percent, ranking among the world’s best and performing better than some of the imported kits.

“Is there someone being favored here at the expense of Filipinos who every day face the dangers of getting infected, or who could already be carriers of the virus but are not yet being tested?” they asked.

With the number of COVID-19 cases continuously rising, the senators said the DOH could not afford more missteps in handling the situation because lives are at stake.

COVID-19 TEST KITS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines breach 65,000 with 2,357 new infections
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
(Updated 4:26 p.m.) More than 13.61 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 585,000 deaths, have been recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines is already emerging from lockdowns, but Filipinos still don't know Duterte's approval ratings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Over two quarters have passed but the latest satisfaction ratings of President Rodrigo Duterte are yet to be released by popular...
Headlines
fbfb
Groups to wage noise barrage, motorcade vs anti-terror law, ABS-CBN franchise denial
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
The planned activities coincide with the taking effect of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 today.
Headlines
fbfb
Lagundi being tested vs COVID-19
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital clinical trials on lagundi as treatment for coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators to DOH: Use cheaper Filipino-made COVID-19 test kits instead of imported brands
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
The Filipino-made test kits funded by the DOST are cheaper compared to Chinese and Korean test kits which cost more than double,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Oldest Philippines bishop dies
By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
The country’s oldest Catholic bishop, retired bishop Manuel Sobreviñas of Imus Cavite, passed away yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
House seeks more programs for OFWs
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives has sought a more comprehensive plan from the executive branch for overseas Filipino workers...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Lawmakers back people’s initiative on ABS-CBN franchise
By Edu Punay | 1 hour ago
Two veteran lawmakers yesterday expressed support for the proposal to conduct a people’s initiative to push for the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
FDA warns public vs valved masks
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Masks with exhaust valves cannot prevent coronavirus disease 2019 infection as they are designed for industrial use and not...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government urged to allow use of Pinoy-made test kits
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senators belonging to the minority bloc urged the government to allow the use of Filipino-made, world-class coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with