PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
An armed member of the police special action force speaks to residents as he mans a checkpoint along a street in Navotas in suburban Manila on July 16, 2020, after the local government reimposed a lockdown in the city due to increased COVID-19 infections.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
2,498 new cases push Philippines’ COVID-19 tally to 61,266
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 4:44pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 5:20 p.m.) — The Philippines reached a troubling milestone of crossing 60,000 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases Thursday after the Department of Health reported 2,498 new infections nationwide. 

To date, the COVID-19 pandemic has afflicted 61,266 people in the country. 

Of the newly-announced cases, 1,246 were classified “fresh” or were detected in the last three days. The other 1,252 were “late” cases or where part of the department’s backlog. 

An overwhelming majority or 76% of these infections were detected in Metro Manila. Cebu City was in far second with 198 cases, while Cavite, Davao del Sur and Laguna accounted for 57, 44 and 44 cases, respectively. 

The country has experiencing another surge in coronavirus infections following the further easing of quarantine measures. President Rodrigo Duterte announced Wednesday the transition of Cebu City from the strictest enhanced community quarantine to MECQ.

Outbreak epicenter Metro Manila will remain under general community quarantine at least until end-July. 

The DOH also reported 467 additional recoveries, pushing the total number of COVID-19 survivors in the country to 21,440.

But the fatality count also rose to 1,643 with the addition of 29 deaths. Of these newly-reported deaths, eight happened in July, while 19 occurred in June. 

Eighty-two duplicates were removed from the total case count. The total number of active cases in the country stood at 38,183 as of Thursday. 
The country has so far tested 984,313 individuals for the coronavirus. The government is aiming to test 10 million Filipinos in the next eight to ten months.  

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Wednesday that the Philippines has “successfully flattened the curve since April,” citing longer case and mortality doubling time.

Hours after he made the pronouncement, Duque turned to Twitter to issue a clarification. He said the country “bent” the curve in April after the implementation of ECQ in March.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 584,000 people out of at least 13.55 million infected worldwide. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
3 days ago
Headlines
'Late night with Duterte': Announcement of new quarantine status comes as previous classifications expire
8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte previously announced fresh quarantine measures days before they were expected to take effect.
Headlines
fbfb
Bongbong Marcos denies tapping Cambridge Analytica for 'rebranding,' hints at legal action
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
This is not the first time the Marcos family has been accused of attempting to revise history.
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila to remain under GCQ; MECQ over Cebu City
19 hours ago
As of the health department's latest update on Wednesday, there have been 58,850 confirmed cases in the country since...
Headlines
fbfb
China nominates candidate for international sea tribunal judge
18 hours ago
The US urged countries to block the election of China’s candidate for a judge’s position in the International...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
Palace: Duque's 'flattened' COVID-19 curve remark a case of word choice mistake
By Alexis Romero | 52 minutes ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III did not get a dressing down from President Duterte for claiming that the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
PNP building more quarantine, testing hubs amid 59 new COVID-19 cases 
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is still enduring the longest quarantine in the world.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Peasant groups wary of potential abuse in 'Oplan Kalinga'
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"All the IATF can think of are militarist solutions to the pandemic. That is the problem with military men and ex-generals...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Citing 'chilling effect' on workers’ rights, labor groups file petition vs anti-terror law
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The labor groups said the anti-terrorism law is unconstitutional for being “vague and overly broad” in its definition...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
After Sotto confirms SONA at Batasan, Palace says unsure if Duterte will deliver address from Congress
4 hours ago
"The venue is confirmed, it is Batasan. But from what I know, it's not yet 100% sure if the president will physically attend...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with