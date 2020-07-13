PHILSTAR VIDEOS
A shopper wearing a face mask and shield walks inside a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Solgen office on indefinite lockdown after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2020 - 10:07am

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Solicitor General said Monday that its premises will be on lockdown after one employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test result of the employee was released on July 12, Sunday. “Effective immediately, I will lock the OSG premises down until further notice,” it said in a statement.

The OSG said no one will be allowed to enter the office’s premises except for employees of its Financial Management Service and the sanitation and disinfection team. Documents will not be received or sent out until further notice.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed officials of the executive branch to file its comment on the first four—and consolidated—petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, within 10 days from receipt of order.

At least three more petitions have been filed since the SC’s order.

The OSG said they are currently conducting contract tracing, monitoring employees who had close contact with the patient, decontamination and sanitation of office premises as well as OSG buses for their personnel.

Some Manila court offices also on lockdown

In a memorandum posted by the Supreme Court Public Information Office, Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Executive Judge Carissa Ann Manook-Frondozo said that its Manila MeTC Branch 30 and MeTC Manila Office of the Clerk of Court will be on lockdown starting July 13.

The lockdown on Branch 30 will be lifted on July 24, while the Office of the Clerk of Court may be open on July 22.

This was after an employee from each of the offices tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff of the two offices are directed to undergo self-quarantine for 14-days and conduct contact tracing to persons they may have contact with.

Manila MeTC Branch 30 may conduct hearings via video conference and accept pleadings electronically. Meanwhile, the MeTC-OCC in Manila shall receive applications for bail and questions on other urgent matters through their hotlines and e-mail addresses.

The Department of Health announced early Monday that it logged 2,124 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, July 12, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 56,259.

The number of new recoveries exceeded the number of new cases for the day, as 2,009 people were given a clean bill of rate. This puts recovery count at 16,046.

Fatality toll meanwhile is at 1,534.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 13, 2020 - 10:00am

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

July 13, 2020 - 10:00am

The Department of Health announces 2,124 new cases of the coronavirus disease. This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections in the Philippines to 55,259.

The health department also reports 2,009 new recoveries and 162 deaths as of July 12. 

July 7, 2020 - 10:15am

The Department of Information and Communications Technology lauches wfh.gov.ph to provide telecommuting resources for government employees

“The launch of wfh.gov.ph serves to support the President’s agenda of unhampered and efficient service to the people,” says DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II. 

“We encourage our government employees to visit the website and find the right resources to help guide them transition into a remote working lifestyle,” he adds.

July 6, 2020 - 4:43pm

The Department of Health on Monday reports 2,099 new COVID-19 cases (841 "late" cases and 1,258 "fresh" cases) in the Philippines, bringing the national total to 46,333.

The health department also confirms 243 new recoveries, pushing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 12,185.

The six additional deaths also raises the death toll to 1,303.

July 3, 2020 - 10:19am

The local government of Valenzuela announces that daycare students received Nutri-Packs as the general community quarantine has been extended. 

“Public daycare students will get their 2nd Nutri-Pack from the city government... We want to make sure they have enough nutritional intake during these quarantine times,” Mayor Rex Gatchalian says.

July 1, 2020 - 3:10pm

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon agrees with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III that quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and other economic centers need to be relaxed soon.

"I support Secretary Dominguez’s call to ease restrictions in the National Capital Region and Calabarzon and put them under the  modified general community quarantine," Drilon says in an e-mailed statement.

 "I’m afraid that any further delay in the easing of quarantine restrictions in these two economic centers will cause further damage to our economy and our people who have lost their livelihood."

