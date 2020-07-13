Solgen office on indefinite lockdown after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Solicitor General said Monday that its premises will be on lockdown after one employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The test result of the employee was released on July 12, Sunday. “Effective immediately, I will lock the OSG premises down until further notice,” it said in a statement.

The OSG said no one will be allowed to enter the office’s premises except for employees of its Financial Management Service and the sanitation and disinfection team. Documents will not be received or sent out until further notice.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed officials of the executive branch to file its comment on the first four—and consolidated—petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, within 10 days from receipt of order.

At least three more petitions have been filed since the SC’s order.

The OSG said they are currently conducting contract tracing, monitoring employees who had close contact with the patient, decontamination and sanitation of office premises as well as OSG buses for their personnel.

Some Manila court offices also on lockdown

In a memorandum posted by the Supreme Court Public Information Office, Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Executive Judge Carissa Ann Manook-Frondozo said that its Manila MeTC Branch 30 and MeTC Manila Office of the Clerk of Court will be on lockdown starting July 13.

The lockdown on Branch 30 will be lifted on July 24, while the Office of the Clerk of Court may be open on July 22.

This was after an employee from each of the offices tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff of the two offices are directed to undergo self-quarantine for 14-days and conduct contact tracing to persons they may have contact with.

Manila MeTC Branch 30 may conduct hearings via video conference and accept pleadings electronically. Meanwhile, the MeTC-OCC in Manila shall receive applications for bail and questions on other urgent matters through their hotlines and e-mail addresses.

The Department of Health announced early Monday that it logged 2,124 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, July 12, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 56,259.

The number of new recoveries exceeded the number of new cases for the day, as 2,009 people were given a clean bill of rate. This puts recovery count at 16,046.

Fatality toll meanwhile is at 1,534.