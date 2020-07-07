PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lawyer Howard Calleja (left) and former Education secretary Armin Luistro file a petition against the Anti-Terror Act at the Supreme Court on July 6, 2020.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
SC orders government: Answer legal challenges vs anti-terrorism law
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court ordered the government of President Rodrigo Duterte to answer the four petitions filed challenging the constitutionality of the new anti-terrorism law.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said in a statement that the SC, in an en banc session on Tuesday, ordered the consolidation of the four Petitions for Certiorari and Prohibition filed against Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

The four petitions, filed by lawmakers and law experts, also asked for the issuance of a temporary halt order against the implementation of the law which would take effect, according to the Malacañang, on July 18.

The SC also “required the respondents to file their respective comments on the petition and application for Temporary Restraining Order within a period of 10 calendar days from notice,” Hosaka said.

The petitions identified Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and the members of the Anti-Terrorism Council, who are Cabinet members, as respondents.

Legal challenges

In less than 24 hours since the Malacañang announced the signing of the contentious law, De La Salle University law professor Howard Calleja led the first group in challenging its constitutionality by filing the first petition electronically.

Calleja and his co-petitioner Br. Armin Luistro were also at the gates of the SC to file a physical copy of the plea when the court opened Monday morning, the first weekday since Duterte’s signing.

Three more petitions were filed on the same day: Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay), law professors from the Far Eastern University – Institute of Law led by Dean Mel Sta. Maria and representatives from the Makabayan bloc at the House of Representatives.

The lawmakers wanted the entire RA 11479 struck down as unconstitutional for being “replete with constitutional infirmities,” while the group of law experts assailed specific provisions of the law.

Opposition still growing

The enactment of the new anti-terrorism law did not dampen the opposition, with framers of the Constitution being the latest to criticize the law for “posing serious mishaps to the cause of civil liberties.”

In a statement, seven of the Constitution framers said the anti-terrorism law “creates a climate of fear, sends a chilling effect, on those who wish to express their legitimate grievances, state their aspirations, and wish to engage in open and democratic debate, and threatens the rights of associations who may wish to dissent and question the actuations of those in power.”

More petitions are expected to be filed once the law takes effect 15 days from its publication. Among those who manifested they will fire legal challenges against RA 11479 are the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, Free Legal Assistance Group, Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and retired SC Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW OFFICE OF THE SOLICITOR GENERAL SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
As soon as SC opens, law professors fire petitions vs anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“If this law will be allowed to take effect, it will legitimize wrongdoings, allow transgressions to constitutional...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte emotional, not ill – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte’s seemingly weak appearance during his visit to Zamboanga City last week was not health-related but...
Headlines
fbfb
Meralco apologizes for bill shock
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. has apologized for the so-called “bill shock” as it assured customers that the P47 convenience...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH apologizes for mistakenly identifying emerging COVID-19 hotspots in Metro Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The Department of Health issued an apology Monday night hours after it mistakenly announced that four cities in Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN's content picked apart as lawmakers air grievances
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
Since the onset of his administration, President Rodrigo Duterte has made it clear that he an ax to grind with critical media...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Zarate: Congress has duty to uphold press freedom, no power to dictate news content
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) said that the lawmakers’ role is to ensure that the members of the press...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg joins calls to junk anti-terrorism law
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The fear that environmental workers may be mistaken for terrorists or rebels is not unfounded.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
COVID-19 cases may breach 65,000 by end of July, 100,000 by end of August — UP researcher
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
While researchers predict an increase of around 25,000 COVID-19 infections from June to July, they now predict an increase...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Framers of Constitution oppose anti-terrorism law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
“This law precisely creates a climate of fear, sends a chilling effect, on those who wish to express their legitimate...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
‘Metro Manila not running out of hospital beds’
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Malacañang described as “fake news” yesterday reports that Metro Manila’s healthcare system was under...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with