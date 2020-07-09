PNP chief warns checkpoint personnel: Be courteous, follow ethical doctrine or action will be taken

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the national police is reminding all cops manning checkpoints to comply with the standards prescribed in the agency's manual for ethical standards as cases of the opposite continue to mount amid the community quarantine.

According to the Philippine National Police public information office, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the PNP, ordered all police personnel manning the border checkpoints and Quarantine Control Points to strictly adhere to the provisions of PNP Ethical Standards.

The command was released to all the regional directors through the Directorate for Operations, the office said, after complaints regarding the behavior of personnel manning the checkpoints were brought to their attention.

"This is a fair warning to all the Regional Directors and their personnel on QCPs, if we continue to receive reports about being rude and impolite, I will not tolerate it and you shall be dealt with accordingly," Gamboa said.

Ethical standards that officers of the law are expected to adhere to include a commitment to democracy, public service, non-partisanship, and respect for human rights. The agency's doctrine is a public document that anyone can access.

Cases involving checkpoint personnel

This comes after cops manning a checkpoint in Jolo, Sulu "accosted" what they initially thought to be armed civilians in a vehicle. The four men, later found to be military intelligence officers, wound up dead after being fired upon by the police. The nine cops involved are awaiting investigation at Camp Crame.

Elements of the Quezon City Police District were also involved in the arrest of journalist and COVID-19 survivor Howie Severino after the latter took off his facemask to take a sip from his drink. Super Radyo dzBB reporter Mark Makalalad also reported being accosted and later intimidated by four uniformed officers after taping a live traffic report. One of the men told him: "Baka kasi kalaban ka (You might have been one of the enemy)."

RELATED: No rule against taking photos, videos in public — PNP chief | Quezon City cop shoots 'mentally challenged' quarantine violator

Earlier in the enhanced community quarantine, cops who were also manning checkpoints in Quezon City shot dead retired Army soldier Cpl. Winston Ragos, after the latter supposedly pulled a gun on them.

In one of President Rodrigo Duterte's reports to Congress, though, the National Bureau of Investigation said it found probable cause to charge Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo and Police Staff Sergeant Hector Besas with the planting of evidence. The two, along with four other police trainees were also charged with Ragos' murder.

Gamboa also reminded all personnel "that they must observe courtesy at all times especially when dealing with female and elderly people. They must also avoid taking photos of private documents and should strictly adhere to the PNP’s standard of conduct and behavior" according to the PNP-PIO statement.

READ: 'Overzealous enforcement': Binay calls on PNP to take steps in protecting people's rights, health