PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
PNP Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa and CSAFP, General Filemon Santos Jr., during a joint interview after the President Duterte’s talk to the men in Camp Edwin Andrews Airbase, Zamboanga City.
Release / PNP PIO
PNP chief warns checkpoint personnel: Be courteous, follow ethical doctrine or action will be taken
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - July 9, 2020 - 5:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The chief of the national police is reminding all cops manning checkpoints to comply with the standards prescribed in the agency's manual for ethical standards as cases of the opposite continue to mount amid the community quarantine. 

According to the Philippine National Police public information office, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the PNP, ordered all police personnel manning the border checkpoints and Quarantine Control Points to strictly adhere to the provisions of PNP Ethical Standards.

The command was released to all the regional directors through the Directorate for Operations, the office said, after complaints regarding the behavior of personnel manning the checkpoints were brought to their attention.

"This is a fair warning to all the Regional Directors and their personnel on QCPs, if we continue to receive reports about being rude and impolite, I will not tolerate it and you shall be dealt with accordingly," Gamboa said.

Ethical standards that officers of the law are expected to adhere to include a commitment to democracy, public service, non-partisanship, and respect for human rights. The agency's doctrine is a public document that anyone can access. 

Cases involving checkpoint personnel

This comes after cops manning a checkpoint in Jolo, Sulu "accosted" what they initially thought to be armed civilians in a vehicle. The four men, later found to be military intelligence officers, wound up dead after being fired upon by the police. The nine cops involved are awaiting investigation at Camp Crame. 

Elements of the Quezon City Police District were also involved in the arrest of journalist and COVID-19 survivor Howie Severino after the latter took off his facemask to take a sip from his drink. Super Radyo dzBB reporter Mark Makalalad also reported being accosted and later intimidated by four uniformed officers after taping a live traffic report. One of the men told him: "Baka kasi kalaban ka (You might have been one of the enemy)."

RELATED: No rule against taking photos, videos in public — PNP chief | Quezon City cop shoots 'mentally challenged' quarantine violator

Earlier in the enhanced community quarantine, cops who were also manning checkpoints in Quezon City shot dead retired Army soldier Cpl. Winston Ragos, after the latter supposedly pulled a gun on them.

In one of President Rodrigo Duterte's reports to Congress, though, the National Bureau of Investigation said it found probable cause to charge Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo and Police Staff Sergeant Hector Besas with the planting of evidence. The two, along with four other police trainees were also charged with Ragos' murder. 

Gamboa also reminded all personnel "that they must observe courtesy at all times especially when dealing with female and elderly people. They must also avoid taking photos of private documents and should strictly adhere to the PNP’s standard of conduct and behavior" according to the PNP-PIO statement. 

READ: 'Overzealous enforcement': Binay calls on PNP to take steps in protecting people's rights, health

 

JOINT TASK FORCE COVID SHIELD PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE POLICE GEN. ARCHIE GAMBOA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Framers of the Constitution join legal challenge against Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
In less than a week since the Palace announced the signing of the law, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 now faces at least six...
Headlines
fbfb
‘ABS-CBN successfully defends franchise bid’
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Television giant ABS-CBN has successfully justified its bid for franchise renewal before the House of Representatives, proponents...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: House concludes ABS-CBN franchise hearing
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Get updates as we await the decision on one of the country's top broadcast networks, which sparked concern on press free...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID spike due to community transmission – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Community transmission is now primarily driving the increase in coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 cases in the country,...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG calls for ordinances to jail quarantine violators
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government is urging local governments to pass resolutions punishing quarantine violators...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
44 minutes ago
Declaration of communist rebels as terrorists up to court, not Duterte — Lacson
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 44 minutes ago
The proscription of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing the New People's Army was previously up for...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
No new deaths reported as COVID-19 tally in Philippines hits 51,754
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
(Update 1, 5:39 p.m.) The day before, the Philippines hit a troubling milestone of crossing 50,000 cases after the DOH...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palawan hailed world’s ‘best island’ anew
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
Palawan has regained its “Best Island in the World” title from the readers of the international travel magazine,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
'We're very challenged': DOH says blood supply nearing critical level amid COVID-19 crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has limited the conduct of blood...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Hontiveros to gov't: Rethink militaristic, police-centered strategy vs COVID-19
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
"We need to remind the government to treat the COVID-19 crisis as a health crisis...the numbers are alarming and clearly,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with