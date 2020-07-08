PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo, Dela Rosa is in the entourage of Sen. Manny Pacquiao, a multi-division boxing champion.
Philstar.com/Dino Maragay, file
Dela Rosa says US embassy offered to fix his cancelled visa
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2020 - 12:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald dela Rosa on Wednesday said that the US embassy advised him to reapply for a visa following President Rodrigo Duterte's call with his American counterpart Donald Trump in April.

"Well, I didn't want to say it, but to be honest, to be frank with you, the US called me after President [Rodrigo] Duterte and President [Donald] Trump spoke. The US embassy called me to take care of my visa," Dela Rosa told ABS-CBN's Headstart in Filipino.

The senator said he would go to the embassy to take care of his visa once quarantine restrictions in the country ease further.

"Well, to be frank, my take on that is after they spoke...they had an understanding...maybe the American president gave an instruction to have my visa fixed which is why the US embassy to called to say they would take care of it. Maybe that's how it happened, I wasn't there when they spoke," he added in Filipino.

VFA uncertainty 

This development comes amid uncertainty over the future of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which the Philippines has terminated.

Duterte drew criticism for announcing his plan to dissolve the VFA last January after Dela Rosa — his political ally and former police chief — had his visa cancelled.

The VFA allows Filipino and American forces to hold joint trainings on Philippine soil. It was signed by the Philippines and the US in 1998 and ratified by the Philippine Senate in 1999.

Following widespread criticism, administration officials claimed that the move was actually in response to the US Senate resolution condemning the human rights violations in the Philippines and the call made by some American senators for detained opposition Senator Leila de Lima to be freed.

The decision to scrap the VFA was made formal in February, kicking off a 180-day countdown for it to expire.

However, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced in June that the president ordered the suspension of the agreement's termination. The suspension is for six months but can be extended for another six.

When pressed about what critics might say in response to this development, Dela Rosa remained unbothered.

"Their minds are closed, these critics, they don't need to be spoken to, just leave them alone. What is the explanation? What should I say after this? They will still bash, their minds are closed. I don't need to explain to them," he said in Filipino.

It was not only administration critics, however, who took issue with the VFA's termination.

Dela Rosa's colleagues in the Senate slammed the termination of the decades-old agreement in February, with Senators Ping Lacson and Ralph Recto warning of the negative effects such a move would have on military funding, counter-terrorism, and the economy.

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, meanwhile, said the move was indicative of what he called the administration's subservience to China.

Even as Filipino fishermen continue to fall victim to Chinese aggression on Philippine territorial waters, the country's top diplomat has maintained that Duterte's China policy is the "opposite of appeasement."

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE SENATOR BATO DELA ROSA VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH apologizes for mistakenly identifying emerging COVID-19 hotspots in Metro Manila
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The Department of Health issued an apology Monday night hours after it mistakenly announced that four cities in Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
WATCH: Duterte tells communists 'you are terrorists because I declared you to be one'
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 5 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte claimed he spent most of his days as president trying to connect to communists to arrive at a peaceful...
Headlines
fbfb
Non-essential trips, tourism abroad now allowed — Palace
22 hours ago
"We cannot afford a second wave...as much as possible, the economy should stay open. I still believe we are still winning...
Headlines
fbfb
Ban on non-essential foreign travel lifted
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Filipinos can now travel abroad for business or tourism at their own risk and subject to government guidelines with the lifting...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines has 2nd highest SEA cases after Indonesia
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Malacañang will allow local government units to impose localized lockdowns to enforce minimum health standards amid...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
EU envoys donate blood to Philippine Red Cross amid supply shortage
2 hours ago
“In response to the call of the Philippine Red Cross for blood donation, we have all come here to donate our blood to...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
75,000 OFWs who lost jobs due to COVID-19 brought home — defense chief
3 hours ago
Defense chief Delfin Lorenzana also said the government will repatriate over 5,000 Filipinos in Sabah, Malaysia.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
WATCH: Duterte tells law-abiding citizens not to fear Anti-Terrorism Law
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 5 hours ago
(Updated) President Rodrigo Duterte, for the first time after signing the Anti-Terrorism Law, addresses the public saying...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
More churches to reopen Saturday
By Robertzon Ramirez | 12 hours ago
More Catholic Churches in Metro Manila will reopen their doors to the faithful beginning Saturday after the Inter-Agency Task...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
House eyes additional DOH budget for testing, hospital beds
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives is looking into providing additional funding to the Department of Health to boost its programs...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with