PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Search launched for 14 missing Filipinos after boat collision
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2020 - 8:16am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:47 a.m.) — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday launched search and rescue operations for 14 Filipinos who went missing after their boat collided with a Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel.

As of writing time, PCG patrol boat BRP Boracay is in the area of Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro to conduct search and rescue operations.

According to the PCG, 12 fishermen and two passengers were aboard fishing vessel FV Liberty 5 when it collided with Hong Kong-flagged cargo vessel MV Vienna Wood at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

"Initial report received by PCG - the incident was reported yesterday morning by the Captain of the cargo vessel. The cargo vessel departed Subic and on the way to Australia, and now being escorted by PCG vessel to Batangas," PCG spokesperson Commodore Armand Balilo told reporters.

Initial information from the PCG showed that the waves were strong in the vicinity waters when the incident occurred.

The coast guard activated its search mission after receiving a distress call from the captain of MV Vienna Wood about the collision on Sunday.

The coast guard deployed utility aircraft BN Islander and helicopter Airbus H145 for the operations, which started at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

A multi-role response vessel will also be deployed to intensify the operations at the vicinity waters 14.57 nautical miles west-southwest off Tayamaan, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro.

The Filipino fishing boat came from Cagayan de Tawi-Tawi and was on its way to Navotas fish port when the incident happened. The foreign vessel, meanwhile, departed from Subic, Zambales going to Australia.

On June 9, 2019, a Chinese vessel rammed into a Filipino fishing boat, leaving 22 fishermen floating at sea for hours in the vicinity of Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea.

Vietnamese fishermen rescued the 22 Filipino crew members of fishing boat Gem-Ver. While the owner of the Chinese ship had apologized for the collision, not a single perpetrator has been held to account.

President Rodrigo Duterte himself downplayed the allision as a "little maritime accident", echoing the remarks of the Chinese foreign ministry that it as just "an ordinary maritime traffic accident."

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD SHIP COLLISION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG working on mass testing for LSIs
By Romina Cabrera | 9 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is still ironing out new protocols for the testing of locally stranded...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Metro Manila unlikely to shift to more lenient quarantine
By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
Expect no easing of quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila by the end of the month, the Department of the Interior and Local...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors in remote barrios protest sudden reassignment to Cebu City
16 hours ago
"The absence of proper communication, justifying the temporary reassignment of rural health physicians serving in Geographically...
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo denies criticism was politicking
By Helen Flores | 9 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo disputed yesterday Malacañang’s claim that her criticisms against the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Funds for COVID-19 vaccine in 2021 budget’
By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano gave assurances yesterday that the House of Representatives will allocate funds in the proposed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
Privacy body sets distance learning guidelines
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 9 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission is working closely with various universities and colleges to draw up a code of conduct that...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Government, farmers’ groups sign agreement addressing hunger
By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
Government agencies and farmers’ groups have signed an agreement that seeks to address hunger by increasing the income...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Waste management, recycling a priority during pandemic — Villar
By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Waste management and recycling should not take a backseat during the pandemic but should be prioritized to prevent the spread...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Medical donation to CDO hospital coursed thru Go
By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
The office of Sen. Christopher Go has facilitated the donation of some medical equipment and supplies to the JR Borja General...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
Drones, SAF troops keep Cebu residents indoors
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 9 hours ago
Special Action Force commandos and aerial drones hovering around Cebu City have kept residents indoors as the local government...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with