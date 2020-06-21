PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo dated June 16 shows members of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group conducting an operation Santolan, Quezon City.
The STAR/Boy Santos
PNP to fast-track new COVID testing lab after recording 33 new cases
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2020 - 10:43am

MANILA, Philippines — The national police is looking to expedite the construction of its second coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing laboratory after its tally of cases reached 483 patients over the weekend.

According to the PNP’s public information office, police leadership has already mobilized the PNP Command Group and concerned Directorial Staff to fast track preparations and construction of a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratory in Central Visayas. 

The Department of Health has called RT-PCR tests the "gold standard" in detecting the new pathogen as they allow for the detection of genetic material in body fluids or samples. 

RELATED: There are two kinds of COVID-19 tests used in the Philippines. How are they different?

In a statement, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, who serves as chief of the national police, said: “Capacity-building measures such as having our own testing laboratories will ensure that our police front liners are tested and that we get the results fast.”

"It is in protecting our own PNP personnel that we are able to protect the Filipino people better," he added. 

PNP coronavirus tally hits 483

Over the weekend, the PNP recorded its 483rd case of the coronavirus. 

From a total of 450 cases recorded on Thursday evening, the agency's case tally rose to 456 the following evening and then skyrocketed to 483 cases on Saturday night. Of this number, 225 were recorded in Metro Manila while 112 were in Central Visayas. 

Cases of police carrying the new pathogen made up 1.6% of the health department's total 28,459 confirmed patient tally as of June 19.

This comes just days after the PNP sent a police augmentation force of 100 cops to Central Visayas to support the enforcement of the recently-declared enhanced community quarantine in Cebu where a spike in coronavirus was recorded.

As it stands, the PNP already operates one RT-PCR laboratory in Camp Crame licensed by the health department. In its statement, the PNP said it is seeking DOH approval of a suitable site for the second proposed laboratory.

COVID-19 has infected over 29,000 Filipinos, leading to over 1,100 deaths, as of the most recent DOH tally published late Saturday night. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines wants equitable access to vaccine
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
The Philippines wants equitable access to the vaccine for coronavirus disease 2019 once it is developed and becomes available,...
Headlines
fbfb
NTF evaluating Cebu City ground-level response
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
The government task force addressing the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis will evaluate Cebu City’s ground-level response...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID causing depression in elderly
By Shiela Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Not only are the elderly more prone to contracting the coronavirus disease 2019 but they are also vulnerable to bouts of depression...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte ‘virtually’ accepts credentials of new ambassadors
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte has affirmed anew the Philippines’ friendly ties and cooperation with the State of Palestine, New...
Headlines
fbfb
Motorcycle back-riding to be allowed soon ‘in principle’ in task force guidelines — Palace
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"Pinapayagan na in-principle ang back-riding upon the approval of the requirements na ise-set ng technical working group...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Envoy doubts videos of Saudi Arabia OFWs looking for food in garbage
3 hours ago
Responding to the viral posts, Adnan Alonto, Philippine ambassador to Saudi Arabia, wrote: "If reports reaching me are...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Return of Angkas ‘approved’ pending guidelines
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
Motorcycle back-riding is allowed “in principle” pending the release of health safety guidelines by the government...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Cash gift for centenarians to be released at home
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development will implement a new system to enable centenarians to receive their P100,000...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Speaker: Give terror bill benefit of the doubt
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives is open to amending or even repealing the controversial anti-terrorism law, but only when there...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Experts warn vs privacy risks of FaceApp
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Cybersecurity experts have warned against the risks of using image manipulation tool FaceApp, which has regained popularity...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with