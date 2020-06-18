PNP confirms 440 coronavirus cases in latest tally

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police tally of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases hit 440 in its latest tally.

Based on the recent tally sent to reporters, the PNP's public information office also counted 874 cases and 699 suspect cases.

258 cops have recovered from the virus.

Minus the deaths and recoveries, there are 174 active cases among the national police.

In early April, the PNP officially opened its quarantine facility for confirmed cases in its headquarters in Camp Crame.

Seven cops have since succumbed to the new pathogen.

This comes just the night before the national police also sent a police augmentation force of 100 cops to Central Visayas to support the enforcement of the recently-declared enhanced community quarantine in Metro Cebu.

“The key to defeating the spread of the virus is cooperation. We need to have a unified front to effectively enforce the quarantine rules. As among the frontliners, the police should really work together in coordination with other frontliners and the people that we protect,” Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Covid-19, said of the augmentation.

“All of these police reinforcements will be assigned at the frontline—supervising and manning the checkpoints, and the conduct of regular patrol to enforce the minimum health safety protocols of wearing face masks and observance of physical distancing,” he added.

As of the health department's latest update, 27,238 patients have been documented in the country.

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.