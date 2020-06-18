PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Philippine National Police opened a quarantine facility for cops infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Release / PNP PIO
PNP confirms 440 coronavirus cases in latest tally
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 3:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police tally of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases hit 440 in its latest tally. 

Based on the recent tally sent to reporters, the PNP's public information office also counted 874 cases and 699 suspect cases. 

258 cops have recovered from the virus. 

Minus the deaths and recoveries, there are 174 active cases among the national police. 

In early April, the PNP officially opened its quarantine facility for confirmed cases in its headquarters in Camp Crame.

Seven cops have since succumbed to the new pathogen. 

This comes just the night before the national police also sent a police augmentation force of 100 cops to Central Visayas to support the enforcement of the recently-declared enhanced community quarantine in Metro Cebu.

“The key to defeating the spread of the virus is cooperation. We need to have a unified front to effectively enforce the quarantine rules. As among the frontliners, the police should really work together in coordination with other frontliners and the people that we protect,” Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the Joint Task Force Covid-19, said of the augmentation.

“All of these police reinforcements will be assigned at the frontline—supervising and manning the checkpoints, and the conduct of regular patrol to enforce the minimum health safety protocols of wearing face masks and observance of physical distancing,” he added. 

As of the health department's latest update, 27,238 patients have been documented in the country. 

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leachon resigns over DOH's 'lack of sense of urgency,' data management problems
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
Leachon is not the first person to leave his government post during the pandemic.
Headlines
fbfb
DOH could be liable for the death of so many Filipinos — Leachon
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
"If it's one of the most powerful agencies of the law that is criticizing you, this only concretizes what [I've] been saying...
Headlines
fbfb
Provinces to DepEd: Defer August 24 school opening
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The League of Provinces of the Philippines yesterday urged the Department of Education to defer the opening of classes as...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Cebu COVID woes also possible in Metro Manila’
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Metro Manila could experience a surge of coronavirus disease 2019 cases that could be worse than the current situation in...
Headlines
fbfb
'I think I was asked to resign': Leachon out as COVID-19 task force adviser
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
“My manner of communicating to the public that is truthful, transparent, open and straightforward may not be aligned...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
COVID-19 case tally in Philippines hits 27,799
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 minutes ago
The novel coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 447,000 people out of at least 8.32 million infected worldwide.
Headlines
fbfb
33 minutes ago
Philippines still needs over 82,000 contact tracers
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 33 minutes ago
Currently, there are 52,463 contact tracers nationwide.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Infirmities that rights expert flagged in Human Security Act also in anti-terrorism bill
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Potential constitutional infirmities that a rights lawyer flagged in the Human Security Act of 2007 are still found in...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
BuCor COVID-19 cases rise to 301; 223 are inmates
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The number of COVID-19 infections among the Bureau of Corrections inmates and personnel rose to 301, the Justice department...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
PNP to send 100 cops to augment Cebu City ECQ
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:44 p.m.) The Philippine National Police is fielding a 100-strong police augmentation force to Central Visayas...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with