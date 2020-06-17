Blended learning with face-to-face classes in private schools up to IATF approval — DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Wednesday said that blended learning, including some face-to-face classes, in private schools with small class sizes is up to the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.
The institutions being referred to specifically were International Baccalaureate schools in Metro Manila. The International Baccalaureate Organization recommended that class sizes range from 15 to 20 students.
DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan told ABS-CBN that much of the decision-making for the resumption of classes on August 24 is still ongoing.
"This is still a continuing policy discussion...when we near that time of August 24, if there will be a change or reconsideration on the part of the president then that will be considered. The [education] secretary as you might note is giving the president constant updates on our readiness for August 24," he said.
President Rodrigo Duterte in May announced that there would be no face-to-face classes until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus becomes available. DepEd as recently as Monday reiterated the president's statement on the matter.
Experts from the medical and pharmaceutical industry have said that a vaccine may become available as soon as 2021 but called such an outcome a long shot.
DepEd announced its plans to implement alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through television and radio to ensure that education will continue.
A total of 10.6 million learners have enrolled for the coming school year, according to Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones.
The school year 2020-2021 is scheduled to formally open on August 24 although there is legislation in place to push the date back if necessary.
As it stands, there are 26,781 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 1,103 in the Philippines.
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines urges to protect the private school teachers amid low enrollment turnout.
“If enrolment will continue at this rate, we may have less than a million learners in private schools for this school year, which may mean thousands of school closure, especially small ones that are unable to continue operation due to the lack of sufficient funds from tuition and other miscellaneous fees," says ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
"This in turn will lead to massive lay-offs of education workers,” the group says.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones says the Department of Education will comply with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to postpone face-to-face classes until a vaccine for COVI-19 is available.
Briones adds that teachers are being trained on using new platforms and tools for blended learning.
"Radio, television, online and modular learning — which are pre-existing methods and were already used for decades -—are being prepared and updated for this year," Briones says in a statement.
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines hits the Department of Education for "wasting teachers' time, efforts, and resources" when they are already pressed for time to finish the things needed for the school opening on August 24.
“The lack of a comprehensive plan, definite budget allocation, clear and timely guidelines, and coordination among DepEd officials were very evident in the first week of work, resulting to teachers being made to fill in the needed resources and perform tasks that will not even be useful in preparing for the school opening,” says ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
A group of teacher launches its Bantay Balik-Trabaho Hotline to monitor the threats to the lives of teachers and education employees who will report to work on June 1, "without so much as mass testing."
"This hotline aims to provide venue for teachers’ back-to-work woes, and hold the government accountable for neglect,” says ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
The hotlines are as follows: Smart (0949-926-3996), Globe (0953-162-1571), e-mail address (act.hotline@gmail.com) and Facebook (facebook.com/actph1982).
A children’s rights organization says the Department of Education must have clear and concrete guidelines on "blended learning" to ensure children's right to education.
“Parents and students are facing uncertainty as school year 2020 approaches, and their apprehension is understandable since the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country has spiked instead of flattening," says Salinlahi Alliance for Children's Concerns.
"While the blended learning program being proposed by the Department of Education (DepEd) will somehow reduce the risk of coronavirus infection among children, the lack of clear guidelines on how it will be implemented is a valid concern,” it adds.
