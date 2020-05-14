Resumption of classes in college based on education delivery mode — COVID-19 task force

MANILA, Philippines — The government's task force on the coronavirus pandemic has adopted the Commission on Higher Education's recommendation to open schools based on the manner of delivering classes.

The opening of classes in higher learning educational institutions will be based on education delivery mode, according to Resolution No. 36 adopted by the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases last Wednesday.

Higher learning educational institutions using full online education can open anytime. Those who have adopted flexible learning, which involves the use of both the internet and face-to-face classes, can start classes anytime in August. Institutions using significant residential or face-to-face learning mode cannot open earlier than September in areas under general community quarantine or GCQ.

The entire country will shift to the more lenient GCQ after May 15 except Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu City, which will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine. No face-to-face or in-person classes will be held until Aug. 31.

Experts from the University of the Philippines recently warned that starting classes in Metro Manila in August or September may increase the transmission of the coronavirus.

"Now, more than ever, we need to adapt to a new normal of delivering learning with limited physical interaction. The right to education should not stop simply because schools are closed," the experts said in a policy note dated May 5.