COVID-19 infections in Philippines climb to 27,238 with 457 new cases

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:32 p.m.) — The country’s confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections jumped to 27,238 Wednesday after 457 cases were added to the national tally.
Some 342 cases were identified as “fresh” or patients who tested positive within the last three days. Forty-two percent of these cases were from Metro Manila, while around 30% were from Central Visayas. The remaining 28% were spread out across the country.
Meanwhile, 115 cases were from the Department of Health’s validation backlog—51% of which were detected in Central Visayas. Metro Manila accounted for 25% of the late cases.
Hundreds of cases were still being detected daily despite the implementation of quarantine measures for three months.
The DOH also reported 268 new recoveries, raising the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 6,820. The day before, the country logged record-high 301 additional recoveries.
But five more fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll to 1,108.
A total of 484,181 individuals have been tested so far as of Monday.
President Rodrigo Duterte once again placed Cebu City under enhanced community quarantine after it saw a marked increase in COVID-19 cases. With 2,656 active cases as of Monday, it is now the city with the highest number of active cases in the country.
Metro Manila—still considered the nation’s outbreak epicenter—would remain under general community quarantine until the end of the month.
Dexamethasone no ‘magic pill’ vs COVID-19
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the steroid dexamethasone is not a “magic pill” against the severe respiratory illness.
“Hindi ito lunas sa COVID-19. Inaadminister ito sa critical patients para ma-manage ang kanilang kalagayan. Hindi rin nito mapipigilan ang pagkahawa mula sa COVID-19,” Vergeire said.
(This is not a cure to COVID-19. This is only administered to critical patients to manage their conditions. This will not also prevent people from contracting COVID-19.)
The department issued the statement after preliminary results of a study by Oxford University researchers showed that dexamethasone reduced deaths by 35% among those who could only breathe with the help of a ventilator. It also reduced deaths of those receiving oxygen by a fifth.
Vergeire stressed the study needs to be peer-reviewed first before its findings are deemed acceptable.
At least 8.1 million people have now been infected with COVID-19 worldwide since it emerged in China late in 2019, and more than 440,000 people have died.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health reports 457 additional cases of the coronavirus disease, bringing the national tally to 27,238.
There are 268 new recoveries and five new deaths.
The World Health Organization on Tuesday hails as a "lifesaving scientific breakthrough" the British use of a basic steroid to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients, saving about a third of them.
"This is great news and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough," WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says.
Up to now there has been no effective treatment or vaccine for the coronavirus which has claimed nearly 440,000 lives since it first appeared in China in December. — AFP
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 438,250 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.
At least 8,090,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3,698,500 are considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP
A Beijing city official warns Tuesday that the situation in the capital was "extremely severe" as a fresh cluster of coronavirus cases prompted mass testing and lockdowns.
"Currently, the most important and urgent task is to resolutely prevent and control the epidemic," city spokesman Xu Hejian tells a press briefing, adding the city must "take the most determined, decisive and strictest measures" to bring the new outbreak under control. — AFP
More than 8 million cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, with more than half in the United States and Europe, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 2200 GMT on Monday.
At least 8,000,202 infections including 435,176 deaths, mostly in Europe, have been registered since the pandemic first emerged in China late last year.
Europe has 2,417,902 cases with 188,085 deaths. The USA has 2,110,182 cases and 116,081 deaths.
The number of confirmed cases has doubled since May 10 and another one million new cases have been detected in the last eight days.
That likely represents only a fraction of the real number of infections because most countries are only testing the most serious cases or only have limited testing capacity. — AFP
- Latest
- Trending