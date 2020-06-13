PHILSTAR VIDEOS
A staff member of a restaurant walks past mannequins wearing face masks and face shields displayed inside a restaurant, to simulate seating arrangements when restaurants will once again be allowed to cater to dine-in customers, in a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
COVID-19 infections in Philippines breach 25,000 with 607 new cases
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:42 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 607 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the local total to 25,392 from Friday's 24,787 cases.

Of the newly reported cases, 504 were labeled "fresh" (results released to patients within last 3 days) while the remaining 103 were "late" (results released 4 days ago or more).

The death toll stands at 1,074 following 22 new mortalities, while the recovery count is now 5,706 after 252 more survivors of the coronavirus were announced.

This week saw 1,265 additional COVID-19 recoveries on top of the 4,441 recorded as of last Saturday — the most reported in a single week so far.

This comes after the single-day new recovery record was broken twice this week with 270 and 289 survivors on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The number of active cases, on the other hand, is 18,281, according to the health department.

More than 7.41 million cases of the coronavirus, including around 418,000 deaths, have been logged globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

