PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Protesters have gathered at the University of the Philippine Diliman campus on June 12 to call for the veto of the anti-terrorism bill.
Philstar.com/Deejae Dumlao
UP law profs: Anti-terrorism bill a 'clear and present danger'
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2020 - 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Law professors of the University of the Philippines said that the controversial anti-terrorism bill is a “clear and present danger” and called on President Rodrigo Duterte to veto it.

The proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 reached President Rodrigo Duterte’s desk, for his signature, earlier this week, followed by strong calls for his veto.

Law professors of UP stressed that the looming new law “poses a clear and present danger to constitutionalism and the rule of law.”

“In the midst of a pandemic that has made our people’s lives even more difficult, more fearful and more uncertain, the Anti-Terrorism Law of 2020 provides even more reason to be fearful and uncertain,” they added.

Unconstitutional provisions

The proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 has provisions that are unconstitutional and “experiments in suppressing lawful dissent and principled advocacy,” they said in a statement.

The looming new law also contains provisions that violate the separate of powers such as “the power given to the Anti-Terrorism Council, a purely executive body,  to exercise the exclusively judicial power to order an arrest as well as a to make a conclusion that a person is terrorist (even on prima facie basis) for purpose of arrest and detention.”

The ATC is chaired by the executive secretary, and composed of secretaries of justice, foreign affairs, national defense, the interior and local government and finance, and the national security advisor.

“Some of the more important provisions protecting the citizenry against unwarranted arrests and charges have been removed, resulting in less, not more, checks and balances against a law that seeks to confer tremendous power on the executive branch,” they said.

Under the proposed law, the “ATC may designate an individual, groups of persons, organization, or association, whether domestic or foreign, upon finding of probable cause that the individual, groups of persons, organization, or association commit, or attempt to commit, or conspire in the commission of the acts defined [as terrorism].”

The defense department and military officials have long and repeatedly accused activist groups, as well as  human rights organizations, rights lawyers and even journalists, of being "communist terrorists" or their sympathizers.

Review proposed law’s constitutionality

The law professors added: “As teachers of the law but more importantly as citizens of this country, we continue to look to our true north—the Constitution, which is the bedrock of our citizenship and the people, whom we serve.”

“We ask that the officials who advise the president on constitutional and legal matters take their duties seriously, advise the president of the grave constitutional objections and serious implications of the Anti-Terrorism Law of 2020, and for him to veto the law,” they also said.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Tuesday that they have started its review of the enrolled bill, and may likely give the department’s recommendation in two weeks.

Guevarra said that the proposed legislation will be thoroughly reviewed by the department, stressing that the “Palace statement that the anti-terror bill will be reviewed is not a mere perfunctory statement.”

The DOJ review is crucial, as Sen. Panfilo Lacson, sponsor of the bill at the Senate, earlier said that the department "can still interfere by advising the president to veto the bill altogether.”

ANTI-TERRORISM BILL UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dura 'Likes': PNP social media rules and what police actually post
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
“There is an enhanced protocol on social media which should be observed by the members of PNP. They can be charged administratively...
Headlines
fbfb
Stranded Pinay cruise ship worker kills self off Barbados
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
A Filipina crewmember of a cruise ship docked in Barbados took her own life while awaiting repatriation to the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Balik Probinsya’ suspended
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The government’s “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag-Asa” program has been suspended to prioritize the return to...
Headlines
fbfb
China’s Xi calls Duterte
By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
President Duterte received a call from Chinese President Xi Jinping last night, leading to a conversation lasting several...
Headlines
fbfb
China-backed presidential bet possible in 2022 — experts
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"We must make sure that the new president will defend faithfully, sincerely our sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea,"...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
14 minutes ago
On commemoration of nation's independence, Robredo reminds: Our freedoms are connected
14 minutes ago
“True freedom is freedom for others," Vice President Leni Robredo said in a taped video message.
Headlines
fbfb
22 minutes ago
'Butchoy' slightly intensifies as it moves away from Luzon
22 minutes ago
Tropical Depression Butchoy has slightly intensified as it moves west-northwest away from Luzon, state weather...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
In photos: 122nd Independence Day ‘Grand Mañanita' at UP Diliman
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Decorations and music completed the event, with protestors donning party hats, balloons, fake food, and even one attendee...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
UN expert stresses importance of journalism to court set to rule on cyber libel case vs Ressa
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
UN expert David Kaye said the document he seeks to file “will provide this Honorable Court with greater understanding...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Former DFA chief Perfecto Yasay Jr. dies
2 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:18 a.m.) Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. has passed away due to pneumonia. He was 73.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with