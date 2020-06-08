Over 100 Facebook users report dummy accounts to DOJ

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice received reports from over a hundred Facebook users on dummy accounts as of Sunday night, department spokesperson Markk Perete said.

In a message to reporters, the justice undersecretary said that DOJ’s Office of Cybercrime “has received 112 reports from users with duplicate/dummy accounts” as of 10:45 p.m.

“This initial batch accounts has been brought to the attention of Facebook to be taken down, with a concomitant request for their preservation,” he added.

Perete said the justice department is coordinating with Facebook Asia Pacific in its investigation.

In a separate interview with Laging Handa on Monday, Perete explained that preservation of data is important so that these may be included should the affected social media users opt to file a complaint later.

On Sunday morning, several activists and students reported finding their “cloned” Facebook accounts. The National Privacy Commission said it is monitoring the said reports.

The surge of these dummy accounts came amid growing dissent on the Anti-Terrorism Bill both on social media and on the ground—days after a protest was held at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

READ: What to do if you or a friend has been 'cloned' on Facebook

All angles to be investigated

Perete said that the DOJ’s investigation shall cover “all angles,” including State agents.

“Suffice it to state that at this point, all possible angles and leads will be pursued,” he said.

Several Facebook users posted screenshots supposedly from the person behind their dummy account threatening them for posting criticism against the government.

The probe, too, will cover the possibility that the surge of these dummy accounts was due a to “Facebook glitch” as floated by National Bureau of Investigation Cybercrime Division chief Victor Lorenzo.

In an interview with dzMM Teleradyo, Lorenzo said in Filipino: “We are still looking at, in all probability, that this is just a glitch because it is so had to create a Facebook account, especially if you are creating an account under one ID, one cellphone number, one location.”

DOJ tapped the NBI and Philippine National Police in investigating the matter.

Perete added that perpetrators may face charges of violation of the Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, on computer-related identity theft.

Safety of data

Perete stressed that personal data of those reporting their cloned accounts—most said they had been vocal against policies of the government—would remain safe.

“The law on data privacy prohibits disclosure of information without consent or beyond the purpose for which data was obtained/provide,” he said.

“Liability, including criminal penalties, is imposed upon those who violate the prohibition,” Perete also said.