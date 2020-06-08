COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
At least three reporters of Philstar.com have found duplicate accounts of themselves on Facebook as well. 
Philstar.com/Irish Lising
Fact check: NBI claims Facebook clones a result of 'glitch'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 12:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Circulating reports of clone accounts on Facebook are in all likelihood the result of a technical glitch, the National Bureau of Investigation said Monday, just hours after they were first instructed to investigate the sudden influx of reports. 

Speaking in an interview with dzMM Teleradyo, NBI Cybercrime Division chief Victor Lorenzo on Monday morning pointed out that a glitch was in the realm of possibility because Facebook's protocols prohibit the mass creation of accounts within a short period of time. 

"What we're looking at right now is that in all probability, this was just a glitch, because it's very hard to create an account on Facebook these days, especially if you're creating multiple accounts under one ID, one cellphone number, one location," he said in Filipino. 

"It's just a machine anyway. It's not impossible that a glitch can happen. We still have questions on the technical side," he added. 

Lorenzo went as far as saying that the glitch could somehow be a result of social unrest from Black Lives Matter protests in the United States. 

This pronouncement comes less than 24 hours before the Department of Justice Office of Cybercrime was directed to coordinate with the bureau's cybercrime unit. No updates on the investigative proceedings were disclosed before Lorenzo's statement, and it is not clear how he arrived at that conclusion. 

As of this writing, Facebook has not released its position on the matter yet, though it has told the public that it had begun investigating. Facebook has also urged the public to continue reporting alleged duplicates.

At least three reporters of Philstar.com have found duplicate accounts of themselves on Facebook as well. 

Theories on cloning gone political

Whether technical malfunctioning figured in the sudden influx of accounts or not, a clear pattern has taken shape since they first emerged: Many of those who reported having clones were critical of the government on the social networking platform.

It was first activists who were arrested at the peaceful protest held at the Cebu campus of the University of the Philippines who reported being "duplicated," though reports of similar have soon included non-student activists in Manila. 

To recall, the NBI earlier arrested Ronnel Mas, a public school teacher in Zambales who posted a reward on Facebook to kill President Rodrigo Duterte. 

Users on social media have linked the accounts to pro-administration troll farms after reporting that some of the purported duplicate accounts went as far as sending death threats to their namesakes.

Militant groups have cast fear that the proliferating accounts were a form of harassment targeted at dissenters critical of the anti-terrorism bill. Sen. Francis Pangilinan has also said that: "Students are worried that these accounts may be used to plant bogus evidence that would implicate them in crimes outlined in the anti-terror bill."

For his part, House deputy minority leader Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list) said: "Even activists with no FB accounts now have 5 or more poser accounts. Are troll farms now harvesting names on online petitions so that their bots would not be detected and then use these fake accounts to spread fake news and get the real name owner into trouble?"

"This is online tanim-ebidensiya (planting of evidence) and identity theft if this persists. If the proposed terror bill is enacted into law, real name owners of these fake accounts can be easily sent to jail for being framed by such means," Zarate added. 

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas in its own statement also said that "only well-oiled machinery with so much resources like the (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict) and the AFP Cyber group are capable of carrying out such malicious actions directed at ordinary citizens, activists, journalists."

Though he did not corroborate the assertion, the NTF-ELCAC, an attached agency under the Office of the President, has been caught on more than one occasion peddling disinformation against journalists and activists critical of the administration.  

Other agencies

In separate statements issued Sunday evening, both the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the National Privacy Commission said that both agencies were investigating the matter and urged the public to continue reporting suspect fakes. 

Like Facebook, no updates were given on their respective courses of action moving forward. 

"The DICT does not condone these acts and is strongly against these abuses on social media and other online platforms," the department said. 

The Philippine National Police, whom Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the DOJ's cybercrime office has been instructed to coordinate with, continues to dodge requests for comment as of this publishing.

In his latest press statement, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, said: "During the ECQ period, we observed receding patterns of traditional crime trends that saw the crime volume dipping to unprecedented levels. But what is more encouraging is the continued slump in crime trends through the opening days of the MGCQ/GCQ under the new normal."

According to Lorenzo, the NBI is looking into whether the accounts were created deliberately and if they mainly targeted students.

Facebook, in its latest communication, told Philstar.com in an email Monday that there is "nothing further to share at this time." — with reports from Kristine Joy Patag and Prinz Magtulis

FACEBOOK FACT CHECK NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION NATIONAL PRIVACY COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace firm on public transport ban
14 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday stood firm on its decision to continue banning certain modes of public transportation as a precautionary...
Headlines
fbfb
Lacson hits ‘disinformation’ on anti-terror bill
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday hit what he said were attempts at disinformation on the anti-terrorism bill that he stressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin: Bicycle registration a ‘racket’
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The mandatory registration of bicycles is a “racket” of officials interested in making money, Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
Students told: Seek careers in health
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Students should be creative and look for career opportunities in sectors that may thrive even during the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Top ABS-CBN shows returning on new channel
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Broadcast giant ABS-CBN will be bringing back its popular programs, which stopped airing due to the closure of the network...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
DepEd : No face-to-face classes until COVID-19 vaccine is available
1 hour ago
The DepEd would implement alternatives such as online classes, printed modules or learning through television and radio to...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Over 100 Facebook users report dummy accounts to DOJ
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"This initial batch accounts has been brought to the attention of Facebook to be taken down, with a concomitant request for...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Immigration main office in Intramuros closed after employee tested positive for COVID-19
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
All offices in the main building will be disinfected and sanitized by its general services system.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
7 hours ago
Headlines
14 hours ago
Government probes ‘cloned’ Facebook accounts
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission is investigating the reported large-scale faking of Facebook accounts including those of thousands...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with