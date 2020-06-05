COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Relatives and press freedom advocates hold up photos of the Ampatuan massacre victims at a press conference after the promulgation of the verdict in the case on December 19, 2019.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr.
DOJ orders NBI probe into ambush of Maguindanao massacre case witness
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 5, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct its own probe into ambush of a “vital” witness to the Maguindanao massacre case, that led to the death of a state protection program staff.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra issued Department Order No. 143, directing the NBI to conduct investigation and case-build up on the ambush of Mohammad Sangki on June 4.

Sangki, his driver and security aide from DOJ’s WPP were ambushed in South Cotabato on Wednesday morning.

According to the department order made public only on Friday, Intelligence and Security Officer Richard Escobilla was killed in the incident.

Escobilla is employed under DOJ’s Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Program.

This is the second time in 2020 that Sangki was attacked by unidentified gunmen.

Earlier in March — three months since a local court issued a verdict on the case — Sangki and four of his companions were also fired upon by unidentified gunmen in Shariff Aguak town, in Maguindanao.

Guevarra referred to Sangki as a “vital witness in the second wave or prosecution for the Maguindanao massacre.”

The DOJ chief added: “[I]t is not far-fetched that this ambush...had something to do with the horrible case.”

Quezon City Court Judge  Jocelyn Solis-Reyes ordered the reopening of the cases in January 2020 after suspects of the massacre, who were at large when she issued the verdict in December 2019, were brought to court.

Guevarra directed NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor to “submit reports on the progress of the subject investigation and case build-up directly to the Office of the Secretary within ten days.”

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
UN rights office wary anti-terror bill will 'erode constitutional, legal protections'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Bill is among the “worrying new laws and amendments […] which risk eroding constitutional...
Headlines
fbfb
Why Kadamay and the urban poor are easy targets for government and the rest of us
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"It's difficult to dismantle public prejudices against the urban poor and Kadamay, especially when the state is actively waging...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG stands firm on motorcycle backriding policy: Not allowed even for family members
8 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año pointed out that practicing physical distancing onboard a motorcycle is very difficult...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate fails to approve extension of aid law
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
The Senate adjourned yesterday without passing the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or the second part of the Bayanihan to...
Headlines
fbfb
Over 1,000 OFWs test positive upon return
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Over 1,000 overseas Filipino workers who returned home from various countries have tested positive for the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
CHR asks gov't to act on UN findings on human rights situation in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a statement Friday, the country’s national human rights institution urged the government to address the UN rights...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Int'l rights watchdogs call on UN to launch investigative body for EJKs in Philippines 
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Two international watchdogs on Thursday called on the United Nations to establish an independent investigative body for the...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines climb to 20,626, deaths at 987
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:07 p.m.) The DOH logged 244 additional cases—168 fresh cases, while 76 were part of...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
After pining blame to staff, Duque takes responsibility for delayed compensation to workers
3 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he is taking responsibility for the delayed release of compensation to COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Ateneo, La Salle school heads oppose 'ill-timed' anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a joint statement Friday, the leaders of Ateneo and La Salle schools across the country said the passage of the proposed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with