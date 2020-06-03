COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Relatives and supporters of victims of the country's worst political massacre light candles during a vigil at a park in Manila on December 18, 2019, on the eve of a court verdict in the case. The alleged masterminds of the Philippines' worst political massacre will learn their fate December 19 when a Manila court issues its verdict, in a test of the justice system for a nation with a deep-seated culture of impunity.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Key witness in Maguindanao massacre injured in ambush
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — A key witness in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre case survived an ambush — the second this year alone — on Wednesday morning.

Lawyer Nena Santos told reporters that Mohamad Sangki, his bodyguard and driver were fired upon by unidentified persons while travelling along Tantangan, South Cotabato. The group was headed to the airport in Tacurong City.

“Mohamad has no gunshot wounds but [sustained] body injuries due to impact of the vehicle on [two] cottages,” Santos said in a message.

“The driver is 50/50 but prognosis is bad,” she added.

The incident happened in broad daylight and even with Witness Protection Program security present, the lawyer also pointed out.

“The person who wants Mohamad killed is very bold,” she said in Filipino.

Maguindanao massacre trial reopened in January 

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that he will order the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct an immediate and separate probe into the incident.

“Sangki is a vital witness in the second wave or prosecution for the Maguindanao massacre and it is not far-fetched that this ambush today had something to do with the horrible case,” Guevarra added.

When the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 issued the historic verdict on the massacre in December 2019, 80 suspects were then at large.

In a 761-page decision, the judge convicted 28 accused – including five members of the Ampatuan clan – of 57 counts of murder. 

QC court Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes ordered the reopening of the cases in January 2020 after suspects of the massacre were brought to court.

Earlier in March — three months since a local court issued a verdict on the case — Sangki and four of his companions were also fired upon by unidentified gunmen in Shariff Aguak town, in Maguindanao.

The scene of the ambush is a short distance from the Maguindanao provincial hospital and the provincial police office.

The group survived the ambush.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite inadequate transportation, MMDA says commuters 'forgot' quarantine rules at GCQ's onset
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
Ever since talks of general community quarantine began, government agencies have begun ramping up the narrative that the success...
Headlines
fbfb
Traditional jeepney phaseout to proceed
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
With still no clear timeline as to when they can resume operations amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Philippines’...
Headlines
fbfb
Termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with US on hold
17 hours ago
(Updated ) "I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that," Locsin...
Headlines
fbfb
SC rejects Gadon plea vs NTC and House, scolds petitioner
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 hours ago
“Having no legal standing, the Court does not deem it efficient to proceed to deliberate on other issues he raises...
Headlines
fbfb
Buildings with 2 or more COVID cases face lockdown
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 14 hours ago
Buildings that have at least two occupants with coronavirus disease 2019 will be placed under lockdown.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Anti-terror bill would curb human rights, consolidate executive branch’s power — CHR
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said the bill could be “used to limit substantial freedoms, including expression...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Day 2: More buses ease transport woes
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Transport authorities deployed more buses yesterday to prevent a repeat of the previous day’s scenario, wherein thousands...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Over 350,000 households failed to get cash aid
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
More than 350,000 target beneficiaries of the government’s social amelioration program for sectors affected by quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Virus transmission rate slows – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Owing to the implementation of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the past months, the transmission rate of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Lapid seeks probe on Philippines internet connectivity
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
Sen. Lito Lapid is seeking an inquiry on the status of the country’s internet connectivity and relevant parameters as...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with