Presidential appointee council would usurp court powers under anti-terror bill — HRW 

MANILA, Philippines — An international watchdog group today warned against provisions in the controversial anti-terrorism bill which would allow presidential appointees to usurp court powers.
"The draft law creates a new Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC), consisting of members appointed by the executive, that would permit the authorities to arrest people it designates as 'terrorists' without a judicial warrant," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement.
This new body would be composed mainly of Cabinet officials.
The report also highlighted sweeping definitions of terrorism which could sentence those convicted with up to life in prison without parole. The proposed measure leaves it entirely to the appointed council to determine whether a threat should be considered serious.
"While the definition also includes aims often associated with terrorism, such as seeking to 'seriously destabilize or destroy the fundamental social, economic or political structures of the country, it does not require such intent," the group said.
For example, a provision in the draft law that makes it a criminal offense to “incite others” to commit terrorism “by means of speeches, proclamations, writings, emblems, banners or other representations tending to the same end” is quoted in the report.
HRW warned that this would pose a serious threat to both press freedom and the freedom of expression.
“The Philippine people are about to face an Anti-Terrorism Council that will be prosecutor, judge, jury, and jailer,” HRW Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said in a statement.
The group added that the draft law allows terrorism suspects to be held for 24 days before they must be presented before a judicial authority.
Under the existing Human Rights Act, terrorism suspects can only be held for three days before facing a judge. HRW said it believes that detainees should “appear before a judge within 48 hours” of their arrest.
The group added that the proposed anti-terror law also “relaxes accountability for law enforcement agents who violate the rights of suspects, particularly those in detention” as it does away with the P500,000 penalty for every unlawful day of detention.
Inter-agency task forces placed under the Anti-Terrorism Council
The report also drew attention to the existing National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), the government’s main intelligence body, which would be directly run by the Anti-Terror Council’s secretariat under the draft bill.
HRW said NICA has a history of "carrying out a long-running surveillance, harassment, and suppression [campaigns] against activists and groups that operate openly and legally."
The group referenced a UN Human Rights Office in Geneva report released on June 4 which said "248 activists have been killed between 2015 and 2019 in relation to their work."
HRW added that the military, the police, and their inter-agency forms such as NICA and the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict frequently accuse activist groups of "being front organizations, members, or supporters of the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines."
DILG claims anti-terror bill will not be used to silence dissent
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Wednesday thanked Congress for working on the passage of the controversial bill and claimed it would not be used to silence dissent.
"As government officials, we are used to that. In fact, we welcome them because this is the essence of a democratic government," he said in Filipino in a statement. "There is no provision [to silence dissent] in this bill."
Despite these reassurances, the interior department in April said it would file criminal complaints against activists who had volunteered for a relief mission in Norzagaray, Bulacan, saying they had attempted to hold a mass gathering and hand out propaganda critical of the government.
The department's spokesman also said that same month that a spontaneous protest by residents of Sitio San Roque who were asking for food and aid was part of "a political agenda to agitate and mobilize the people."
The House of Representatives on Wednesday evening approved the proposed “Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020” (House Bill 6875) on its third and final reading. The controversial anti-terrorism bill now only needs President Rodrigo Duterte's signature to become a law.
President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.
Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.
Follow this page for updates. Photo courtesy of The STAR/Micheal Varcas
Faculty members of the Far Eastern University Institute of Law call on the Congress to withdraw the Anti-Terror Bill prior to being transmitted to President Rodrigo Duterte for approval.
The law professors pointed out that many provisions of the proposed law violate the 1987 Constitution.
"Ang pagdadakip sa ating mamamayan batay lamang sa suspetya, ang pagpapanatili ng nadakip sa presinto ng 14 days renewable for another 10 days, ang kawalan ng warrant of arrest sa mga taong dadakpin, ang pag-de-designate na terorista ng Anti-Terrorism Council sa isang mamamayan na wala man lamang ekspresong procedure para pasinungalingan nya ang paratang ay ilan lamang sa mga kwestyonableng punto ng panukala," their statement read.
Various human rights groups condemn the "grossly misplaced priorities" of the Philippine Congress for rushing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 through final reading before they go on a two-month break on June 6.
“The Congressional railroading of the anti-terrorism bill portends tyranny and the iron hand suppression of the freedom of expression” says Nilda Sevilla, co-chairperson of the Families of Victims of Enforced Disappearance.
"Rather than the terror bill, at this juncture, women need adequate and comprehensive social protection, mass transportation, revitalization of our public health system, mass testing, income guarantees, and access to sustainable livelihoods. We need protection from violence and abuses against women and the terror bill will not make us feel safe,” says Mary Ann Manahan of World March of Women.
A labor group says the anti-terror law can be used against labor disputes and would curtail labor rights and freedoms of Filipino trade unionists.
“We are deeply worried over the timing of the fast-tracking and railroading of the ATB in Congress despite poor performance of our legislators and the entire government mechanisms in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Thadeus Ifurung, Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson.
