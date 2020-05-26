NBI may step in probe into makeshift hospital for Chinese COVID-19 patients

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation may step in and conduct its own probe into the alleged operation of an illegal medical facility for Chinese COVID-19 patients in Clark, Pampanga, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

This was after police reportedly released the two Chinese nationals arrested in the raid.

“If this is true, I will ask the NBI to step in and do its own investigation, and instruct the [Bureau of Immigration] to look out for them,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told reporters in a text message.

Authorities last week arrested two Chinese nationals for illegally operating the makeshift hospital at a villa in Fontana Leisure in Clark Freeport, Pampanga.

The STAR reported that hospital staff Hu Ling and Lee Sheong Hyun were released shortly after the raid and were placed under the custody of Shidaijeki Technology Corp., which leased the Fontana Development Corp. (FDC) space for hospital use.

There is also a delay in the filing of complaints against those arrested as the police wait for a complete report from the Department of Health and the Food and Drugs Administration on the status of the makeshift hospital.

But Guevarra pointed out that the two Chinese nationals “should have been brought to the inquest prosecutor instead of being released.”

The justice secretary said BI can issue an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against the two arrested Chinese.

“If the BI finds that the subject nationals have pending Immigration or criminal cases, they may be stopped from leaving immediately,” Guevarra added.

FDC has previously denied involved in the operation of the clandestine hospital and said that the villa where the facility is located had “long been transferred

to Shidaikeji Technology Corp.

Law enforcement authorities recovered various drugs with Chinese markings and hospital wastes, such as syringes at the scene. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Ding Cervantes