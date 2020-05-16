'Ambo' weakens to tropical storm, now over Ilocos Sur

MANILA, Philippines — "Ambo" (international name: Vongfong), the first tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, was downgraded early morning Saturday to a tropical storm from a severe tropical storm.

It continues to weaken and is now over the coastal waters of Santa Cruz in Ilocos Sur, according to state weather bureau PAGASA’s 8:00 a.m. severe weather bulletin on Saturday.

The tropical storm now packs maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of 125 kilometers per hour, compared to its strength hours before with 85 kph wind speed and 140 kph gustiness as of the 2:00 a.m. severe weather bulletin.

"Ambo" is moving northwestward at 20 kph.

Moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and the northern portions of Aurora and Zambales.

"Ambo" will continue traversing northern luzon before hitting the coastal waters of Ilocos Region Saturday, PAGASA said. The tropical storm is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.

Meanwhile, PAGASA issued tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 2

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Eastern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, San Carlos City, Basista, Malasiqui, Alcala, Sto. Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, Binmaley, Calasiao, Sta. Barbara, Urdaneta City, Villasis, Sta. Maria, San Quintin, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Manaoag, Laoac, Binalonan, Asingan, Tayug, Natividad, San Jacinto, Pozzorubio, San Fabian, Sison, San Manuel, San Nicolas)

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Babuyan Islands

Nueva Vizcaya

Northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug)

Northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan)

TCWS No. 1

Batanes

Remainder of Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Aurora

Tarlac

Northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, and Iba)

Remainder of Nueva Ecija

Remainder of Pangasinan

Forecast positions