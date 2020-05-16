COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Residents try to salvage belongings amongst their houses destroyed at the height of Typhoon Vongfong in San Policarpo town, Eastern Samar province on May 15, 2020, a day after the typhoon hit the town. Typhoon Vongfong has dumped heavy rains and torn off roofs since it roared ashore on central Samar island on May 14, with hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people in its path on the coast or in flimsy homes.
AFP/Alren Beronio
'Ambo' weakens to tropical storm, now over Ilocos Sur
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 16, 2020 - 9:03am

MANILA, Philippines — "Ambo" (international name: Vongfong), the first tropical cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, was downgraded early morning Saturday to a tropical storm from a severe tropical storm.

It continues to weaken and is now over the coastal waters of Santa Cruz in Ilocos Sur, according to state weather bureau PAGASA’s 8:00 a.m. severe weather bulletin on Saturday.

The tropical storm now packs maximum sustained winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of 125 kilometers per hour, compared to its strength hours before with 85 kph wind speed and 140 kph gustiness as of the 2:00 a.m. severe weather bulletin.

"Ambo" is moving northwestward at 20 kph.

Moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and the northern portions of Aurora and Zambales.

"Ambo" will continue traversing northern luzon before hitting the coastal waters of Ilocos Region Saturday, PAGASA said. The tropical storm is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.

Meanwhile, PAGASA issued tropical cyclone wind signals over the following areas:

TCWS No. 2

  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Eastern portion of Pangasinan (Lingayen, San Carlos City, Basista, Malasiqui, Alcala, Sto. Tomas, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, Binmaley, Calasiao, Sta. Barbara, Urdaneta City, Villasis, Sta. Maria, San Quintin, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Manaoag, Laoac, Binalonan, Asingan, Tayug, Natividad, San Jacinto, Pozzorubio, San Fabian, Sison, San Manuel, San Nicolas)
  • Apayao
  • Abra
  • Kalinga
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Benguet
  • Babuyan Islands
  • Nueva Vizcaya
  • Northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez Mira, Pamplona, Abulug)
  • Northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan)

TCWS No. 1

  • Batanes
  • Remainder of Cagayan
  • Isabela
  • Quirino
  • Aurora
  • Tarlac
  • Northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, and Iba)
  • Remainder of Nueva Ecija
  • Remainder of Pangasinan

Forecast positions

  • 24 hour (Sunday morning): 105 km west southwest of Basco, Batanes
  • 48 hour (Monday morning): 360 km northeast of Basco, Batanes
  • 72 hour (Tuesday morning): 1,465 km northeast of extreme northern Luzon (outside PAR)

