COVID-19 cases in BuCor facilities jump to 117, DOJ says

MANILA, Philippines — The number of COVID-19 infections in Bureau of Corrections facilities has risen to 117, the Department of Justice said.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete told reporters that as of Thursday, May 14, the Bureau has recorded 40 COVID-19 infections at the New Bilibid Prison and 77 cases at the Correctional Institution for Women.

BuCor is an attached agency of the Department of Justice. The bureau oversees the national penitentiary, CIW and five other prison and penal farms across the country.

The Corrections bureau last updated the confirmed cases in their facilities on May 7 where 58 COVID-19 infections were recorded. A week later, the number of infections has since doubled.

Perete, DOJ’s spokesperson said that as of Thursday, three female prisoners and one male prisoner from Bilibid died due to the virus.

There are at least nine inmates who have since recovered from the deadly coronavirus, Perete also said.

The Bureau has also recorded at least nine recoveries, eight of whom are from the women’s prison.

Perete said that as of Thursday, there are 31 suspect cases, 80 probable cases, and 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in BuCor facilities.

Data from January 2020 showed that the NBP has occupancy rate of 453% and congestion rate of 353% while the CIW has occupancy rate of 340% and congestion rate of 240%.

CIW patients brought back to Mandaluyong facility

Perete also said that COVID-19 positive women prisoners isolated at Site Harry in Bilibid will be brought back to their facility at CIW in Mandaluyong.

“Incidentally, following the augmentation of the quarantine facility at the CIW, PDLs from that facility previously brought to Site Harry will be returned to Mandaluyong where they will continue their quarantine/isolation,” he added.

The BuCor earlier announced that eight CIW inmates have recovered from the coronavirus and would be transferred to a facility in the women’s prison where they will be made to take another COVID-19 test.

If it yields another negative result, the prisoners will be brought back to their detention cells.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surpassed the 12,000th mark on Friday.

The Department of Health recorded 12,091 COVID-19 infections across the country. 2,460 have recovered from the coronavirus while death toll is at 806.