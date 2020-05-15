COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Officers of the Bureau of Corrections also disinfected the jails of the Correctional Institute for Women after 47 persons deprived of liberty turned positive for COVID-19 on May 5, 2020.
The STAR/Boy Santos
COVID-19 cases in BuCor facilities jump to 117, DOJ says
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 6:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of COVID-19 infections in Bureau of Corrections facilities has risen to 117, the Department of Justice said.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete told reporters that as of Thursday, May 14, the Bureau has recorded 40 COVID-19 infections at the New Bilibid Prison and 77 cases at the Correctional Institution for Women.

BuCor is an attached agency of the Department of Justice. The bureau oversees the national penitentiary, CIW and five other prison and penal farms across the country.

The Corrections bureau last updated the confirmed cases in their facilities on May 7 where 58 COVID-19 infections were recorded. A week later, the number of infections has since doubled.

Perete, DOJ’s spokesperson said that as of Thursday, three female prisoners and one male prisoner from Bilibid died due to the virus.

There are at least nine inmates who have since recovered from the deadly coronavirus, Perete also said.

The Bureau has also recorded at least nine recoveries, eight of whom are from the women’s prison.

Perete said that as of Thursday, there are 31 suspect cases, 80 probable cases, and 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in BuCor facilities.

Data from January 2020 showed that the NBP has occupancy rate of 453% and congestion rate of 353% while the CIW has occupancy rate of 340% and congestion rate of 240%.

CIW patients brought back to Mandaluyong facility

Perete also said that COVID-19 positive women prisoners isolated at Site Harry in Bilibid will be brought back to their facility at CIW in Mandaluyong.

“Incidentally, following the augmentation of the quarantine facility at the CIW, PDLs from that facility previously brought to Site Harry will be returned to Mandaluyong where they will continue their quarantine/isolation,” he added.

The BuCor earlier announced that eight CIW inmates have recovered from the coronavirus and would be transferred to a facility in the women’s prison where they will be made to take another COVID-19 test.

If it yields another negative result, the prisoners will be brought back to their detention cells.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surpassed the 12,000th mark on Friday.

The Department of Health recorded 12,091 COVID-19 infections across the country. 2,460 have recovered from the coronavirus while death toll is at 806.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
6 areas in Luzon under Signal No. 3 as ‘Ambo’ crashes into land for sixth time
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
(Updated) PAGASA said “Ambo” crashed into San Andres town in Quezon at 7:45 a.m. It previously made landfalls...
Headlines
fbfb
Former lawmaker Tessie Aquino-Oreta passes away
10 hours ago
Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta said his mother passed away late Thursday evening.
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ OKs inciting to sedition charge vs teacher who offered bounty for Duterte's slay
8 hours ago
A charge of Inciting to Sedition in relation to the Cybercrime law will be filed before a Zambales court early next week,...
Headlines
fbfb
Country under GCQ except Metro Manila, 2 others
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
The country will be under less restrictive general community quarantine (GCQ) except for Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna...
Headlines
fbfb
Prosecution: Warrantless arrest of teacher 'defective,' but confession to media 'cured' it
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The defective warrantless arrest of the National Bureau of Investigation of public school teacher Ronnel Mas, who offered...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
China flaunts muscle to show coronavirus left might intact — analyst
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Two months of building in South China Sea might be Beijing's way to show the rest of the world that its might is not crippled...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Greenpeace asks gov’t to put climate action, vulnerable sectors at core of COVID-19 recovery plans
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The call of the Greenpeace Philippines comes as the threat of COVID-19 overlaps with Severe Tropical Storm Ambo (international...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Go renews call for OFW department
4 hours ago
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go again recommended on Friday the establishment of a separate Department of Overseas Filipino Workers...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Courts in GCQ physically open, but walk-in requests prohibited
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Courts in the areas placed under General Community Quarantine—or where health protocols have been eased—will be...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Eight women prisoners recover from COVID-19, BuCor says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
They will undergo another PCR test before they will be brought back to their detention cells at the CIW, BuCor added.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with