COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police personnel enforce a "hard" lockdown in part of the City of Manila on April 22, 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban, file
Palace: Parts of Metro Manila may remain under ECQ after May 15
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2020 - 9:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government may ease the quarantine restrictions in parts of Metro Manila where increase in coronavirus cases is slowing down, Malacañang said Thursday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said there have been observations that the case doubling time in Metro Manila has slowed down from two to three days to five to six days.

"If the data that shows that the spread of the disease is slowing down does not change and we still have the capacity to provide critical care, perhaps that is the direction we are taking," Roque said at a press briefing when asked whether some Metro Manila cities may be placed under GCQ.

"That is why our appeal for the remaining days...is stay at home so the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) won't have difficulties lifting the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) especially in Metro Manila," he added.

Metro Manila, home to more than 12 million people, has been under ECQ since March 17. The lockdown, which has been extended twice, is supposed to last until May 15.

Under ECQ, mass transportation is suspended and only essential businesses and services can operate. Restrictions under GCQ are relax as public transportation can now operate but at a reduced capacity.

Selected establishments, including malls, may also resume operations but should comply with social distancing and health standards.

"I am not sure if it (the lifting of ECQ) will cover the entire Metro Manila because in other cities, the cases still double in every to to three days," Roque said.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año previously said San Juan and Valenzuela are among the Metro Manila cities that showed a slowdown in the growth in coronavirus cases. He, however, clarified that the government would have to look at the data on the confirmed cases before deciding on the quarantine restrictions.

Last Wednesday, the health department reported that the country is starting to flatten the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) curve. The agency, however, warned that a resurgence of cases may happen if people become complacent about social distancing.

John Wong, an associate professor of the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health and a member of the IATF’s technical working group on data analytics, has credited the ECQ for the significant slowdown in the spread of the transmission. Metro Manila, Wong said, listed only a few additional deaths and that most deaths are from outside of the capital region.

Roque said the government is expected to decide on the quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila a few days before May 15.

Despite the backlog in the release of COVID-19 test results, Roque said the data released by the health department is a "good basis" in determining whether the ECQ should be lifted in some areas.

"I wouldn’t say it’s completely 100-percent accurate but it’s fairly accurate at this point especially now that we are increasing our testing capacity with the opening of the four mega swabbing centers and with the increase of our PCR testing centers. Besides, the private sector has the Project Ark and they have seen a lot of positive cases," the Palace spokesman said.  

"So as we come closer to May 15, we would have a better picture," he added.

Aside from Metro Manila, other areas that will remain under ECQ at least until May 15 are Central Luzon except Aurora province, CALABARZON, Pangasinan, Benguet, Albay, Iloilo including Iloilo City, Cebu including Cebu City, Bacolod City, Zamboanga City, and Davao City.

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Guevarra, Roque at odds on Duterte's power over shutdown order on ABS-CBN
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
It may be “useless” however to discuss Duterte’s chief executive power over ABS-CBN’s shutdown, Guevarra...
Headlines
fbfb
Andanar decries 'unfair' international media reporting on Duterte's ties over ABS-CBN closure
11 hours ago
“Such claims are bereft of truth and just a rehash of an old malicious imputation to bedevil the President and his administration,”...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN seeks Supreme Court injunction on NTC cease and desist order
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
ABS-CBN also reported that the network asked the SC to issue a permanent injunction against the NTC’s order, as the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
3 days ago
Headlines
DepEd: Curriculum to undergo changes
By Janvic Mateo | 23 hours ago
The Department of Education yesterday said it would implement adjustments in the basic education curriculum to take into account...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
PNP stresses ABS-CBN reporters staff still allowed through checkpoints
2 hours ago
"A simple reminder that our work as journalists is not covered by a franchise."
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Pandemic should prompt reexamination of imprisonment as justice — UP Law report
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
A review of the country’s penal laws for minor offenses may help build a Philippine justice system that is resilient...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
COVID-19 task force sets guidelines for malls, offices in GCQ areas
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Under the "new normal," there will be no sale events and free wi-fi in malls and office spaces will be redesigned to observe...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Task force sets guidelines for malls and offices in GCQ areas
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Under the guidelines, companies should explore alternative work arrangements like working-hour shifts, work from home where...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Senators ask NTC to reconsider shutdown order vs ABS-CBN
6 hours ago
The senators argued there is precedent for entities whose franchises have expired to be allowed to continue operation pending...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with