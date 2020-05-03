COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Living inside a jeepney vehicle since the declaration of enhance community quarantine, driver Julius Evangelista together with his family are forced to depend on alms from passerby at NS Amoranto in Quezon City after they fail to settle their House Rent in Tondo Manila which caused their eviction. Whilst the government had set the deadline for for first tranche of Special Amelioration Program distribution on April 30, 2020, day to day earner Evangelista said, they were having difficult times claiming the said cash aid due to suspension of mass transportation.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
DILG optimistic Metro Manila will 'graduate' to GCQ on May 15
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2020 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government said Sunday that all signs are pointing to Metro Manila's possible graduation to general community quarantine (GCQ) after weeks of restricted movement and transportation. 

Speaking in an interview with dzBB Super Radyo, DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, who also serves as the department's spokesperson, said that going into GCQ would help kickstart the economy. 

Metro Manila has been under enhanced community quarantine for seven weeks in an attempt to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission with stringent social distancing measures.

Even without mass testing, the health department is still recording hundreds of cases every day.  The Philippines has increased its capacity for testing, which comes with an expected increase in the number of confirmed cases.

"It looks like Metro Manila will graduate on May 15. But of course, that's still a while away, it's still two weeks from now. By all indications, by May 15, we'll be under GCQ, and our people can go back to work. If that happens, we'll have kickstarted the economy already," Malaya said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

"We're testing a lot more people now, and the positive cases aren't that high, and the data is showing good signs."

Parts of Quezon City likely to stay under ECQ

Malaya clarified, though, that high-risk areas with a large concentration of confirmed cases, such as Quezon City, would have to stay under ECQ for the time being. 

"But when we're on GCQ, we may have to continue the ECQ in some areas...some areas in Quezon City will still remain in ECQ. It's being studied by the technical working group on analytics of the IATF," he said. 

READ: 'We cannot go back': General Community Quarantine is the 'new normal,' Malacañang says

For weeks now, the Department of Health has said that the increase in cases is simply due to enhanced testing capabilities—a statement that Malaya echoed. 

"Given that we're expanding our testing, the number of cases will really go up," he said. 

Malacañang has called general community quarantine rules the "new normal," saying people would not be able to go back to their lives before the pandemic for a while. 

The GCQ will allow certain industries like food production to operate at 100-percent capacity while others will have to limit the number of people reporting to work, although industries are allowed to put in place work arrangements like working from home.

'Fewer violators'

According to Malaya, violators of quarantine rules spiked after Easter Sunday but the number went down after more personnel were deployed and the number of arrests racked up. 

"What I'm noticing more and more now is that the rules are much more relaxed compared to what we did at first. There's a positive difference between ECQ and GCQ," he said. 

The past weeks have seen vigorous enforcement of quarantine rules, including a case in Quezon City where a retired soldier was shot by police who said he was armed.

"It looks like they've accepted the government's regulations already. The number of cases has gone down," Malaya said. 

In a separate statement, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the enforcing arm of the IATF, said that police would be setting up more mobile checkpoints and intensify beat patrols in areas that were placed under GCQ. 

READ: General community quarantine to be implemented in moderate, low-risk areas

“The intensified police visibility is aimed at ensuring that while the restrictions are lessened under the GCQ, the basic rules to protect the people from coronavirus like physical distancing and wearing of face masks, are still observed,” said Eleazar.

According to the Joint Task Force Covid Shield's latest update on Sunday, 158,353 violators have been penalized since March 17. 

DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nearly 10,000 inmates freed as COVID-19 hits Philippine jails
19 hours ago
Nearly 10,000 prison inmates have been released in the Philippines as the country races to halt coronavirus infections...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines COVID-19 patients now at 8,772 as general community quarantine starts
1 day ago
The Philippines on Friday recorded 284 new cases of the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19), sustaining an uptrend as the...
Headlines
fbfb
SC decision on Cebu exams paves way for Bar regionalization
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The regionalization of the Bar exams for 2021 is a dream come true for former University of Cebu-College of Law dean Baldomero...
Headlines
fbfb
Senator COVID positive anew
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara, who recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 last month, has tested positive anew for the virus after...
Headlines
fbfb
Journalists also hailed as heroes
By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
Considered as frontliners in the fight against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), journalists and media professionals were...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
POGOs 'very essential' to the government — Bato
3 hours ago
“They’re saying they can make a big contribution to the government’s war chest in the fight against COVID;...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Cash aid extended to 5 million more families
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
About five million more families will benefit from the government’s social amelioration program aimed at augmenting...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Railways eye limited capacity operations on May 16.
13 hours ago
The Department of Transportation intends to resume operations of railways for public transport by May 16, or after the lifting...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Palace: No special treatment for POGOs
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
The government is not giving special treatment to Philippine offshore gaming operators when it allowed them to reopen –...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Tagle elevated to Cardinal Bishop
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has been elevated to a cardinal bishop, the highest rank in the College...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with