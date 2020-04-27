COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Screenshots of a mobile video showing an unidentified police officer arresting a man on his private driveway at Dasmariñas Village in Makati City on April 27, 2020.
Screengrab/Javier Salvador Parra
Alleged quarantine violation leads to altercation at gated Makati village
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The attempted warrantless arrest of a man over an alleged quarantine violation in a gated subdivision in Makati City has again put the Philippine National Police in the spotlight as a video of the incident spread on social media on Monday.

A separate video released by police also showed the man cursing at a police officer, who was, at the time, calmly asking the man to settle the matter at the barangay hall. 

According to Dasmariñas Village resident Javier Parra, a member of his staff reported at 6 p.m. on Sunday that Makati police drove up to his house and intended to fine him P1,000 as his helper, Cherelyn, was not wearing a face mask, which is required when outside the home.

In a video shared to Philstar.com, Parra's wife is shown pleading with a man in police field service uniform as he attempts to take Parra to the ground. The police officer manages to take Parra down with an arm drag but did not cuff him.

"He has a back injury, it's life threatening. You cannot arrest somebody in our house, you have to have a warrant," she says. 

READ: PNP: We'll go 'straight to arrests' in 'martial law-type' quarantine

"I will arrest you too," he is heard saying in response in the video.  

The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has said that all residents and workers in Luzon are required to wear face masks when they are outside their residencs.

"I also suffer of a spinal injury which causes me immense pain in my lower back and legs. Having been thrown on the floor and brutalized and attempted to be illegally arrested, has caused me immense physical pain," Parra said in a statement sent to Philstar.com.

"Does Makati police not have better things to do, like stop real criminals? If there was no camera running, would he perhaps have shot me, like the police man did with the mentally challenged man few days ago?" he says, referring to the shooting of retired Cpl. Winston Ragos, a former soldier who was shot dead by a Quezon City police officer last week in an encounter prompted by an alleged quarantine violation.

READ: QC cop who killed ex-soldier 'followed instruction' — PNP chief 

"My concern is mainly that this police officer and Makati police does this also to the poor, who are not as defensive as me. Filipinos are all in a dire situation with the lockdown, the last thing they need is Makati policemen going havoc on Makati citizens," he added. 

Parra also recounted seeing a total of seven police cars outside his home after the incident. 

Barangay: Just a reprimand, no fine

But Barangay Dasmariñas, in a statement issued to residents, said that Parras and his household started the altercation. 

"This policeman is a very polite cop. Contrary to what they said, he was not fining anyone for that matter for not wearing mask. He was just reprimanding him. The police held his cool for the longest time," the statement read. 

In a video released by the police, Parras is shown cursing at the policeman and telling him to leave. The same video caught the homeowner going onto the street as if to confront law enforcement personnel at the scene.

"Because of what he did, the police finally said he will arrest him, but he resisted arrest and when the wife said he had spine surgery, the police stopped handcuffing him."

"I wanted it to be blottered only and not embarrass this guy and his family but they started it," the barangay statement read. A blotter report is a log of an incident and is not the same as a formal complaint.

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesman, told Philstar.com that the NCR police office is conducting a probe into the incident. 

RELATED: Public urged to document attacks, abuses during Luzon lockdown

Similarly, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, NCRPO chief and JTF COVID Shield commander, told Philstar.com that he does not know the full details of the incident yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

