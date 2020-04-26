COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DILG spokesman Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said that all relief operations should be properly coordinated with LGUs before the relief items are distributed at the community level.
Boy Santos, file
Groups should be LGU-certified before conducting relief work
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - April 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Volunteer organizations must now secure certification from local government units (LGUs) before they can conduct relief operations in areas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said that the certification would be needed before organizations can pass through quarantine checkpoints and conduct their relief operations.

DILG spokesman Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said that all relief operations should be properly coordinated with LGUs before the relief items are distributed at the community level. 

“We are not prohibiting people from doing relief operations. What we are saying is we need to control the movement of people. That is what ECQ is, ergo, the government needs to regulate. If you want to distribute, whether large or small, talk to your LGU,” he said in a phone interview. 

Malaya assured the public that LGUs will be responsive in processing the certification of relief organizations and their volunteers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

He added that this policy is meant to protect both the volunteers and the communities that they are trying to help. 

“What we’re saying, if you are intent on doing a relief operation, then coordinate with the LGU and get a certification from them, that they are working with them. The LGUs will be so happy to work with them,” Malaya added.

Regulation over relief operations is now needed following reports that some individuals are taking advantage of the leeway given to some groups to violate the lockdown measures.

Malaya explained that they have received reports that some were caught with unauthorized placards that state they were volunteer organizations but were actually not. 

He said one-page certifications from the city hall would suffice and would be honored by the police at checkpoints. 

Malaya added that a “more efficient system” would be to let the LGUs handle the relief distribution instead. 

Malaya denied that the new policy is a reaction to the arrest of volunteers from the Anakpawis party-list who were arrested in Bulacan.

The arrested individuals claimed they were conducting relief organizations at a barangay there but authorities said that this was just a façade to conduct a mass gathering against the government.

JONATHAN MALAYA VOLUNTEER ORGANIZATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
R&D on virgin coconut oil as anti-virus gets approval
By Ranier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The Department of Science and Technology has gotten an ethics committee approval for a study on the efficacy of virgin coconut...
Headlines
fbfb
OSG asks SC to junk temporary release petition of vulnerable, at-risk prisoners
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Detention facilities that have reported at least one confirmed COVID-19 case include the New Bilibid Prison, Quezon City Jail,...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 recoveries in Philippines approach 800 as infection total jumps to 7,294
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
Over 2.62 million cases of COVID-19 including almost 182,000 deaths have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization...
Headlines
fbfb
Almost 20,000 OFWs evacuated, thousands more to be repatriated amid COVID-19 — DFA
By Ratziel San Juan | 11 hours ago
Seafarers comprise most of the repatriates, with a total of 15,130 workers coming from 75 cruise ships. The remainder are...
Headlines
fbfb
Ragos conferred military honors ahead of Sunday burial at Libingan ng mga Bayani
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
The 34-year-old army veteran received military honors today ahead of his hero’s burial set tomorrow noon.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
49 minutes ago
Private school groups warn of teacher exodus
By Janvic Mateo | 49 minutes ago
Various private school organizations are against the proposal to open classes in September, warning the government that many...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Immigration frontliners also face risks
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 49 minutes ago
Among the most overlooked frontliners in the battle against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are personnel of the Bureau...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
‘Biodiversity protection needed to prevent future pandemics’
By Janvic Mateo | 49 minutes ago
Environment advocates are pushing for stronger biodiversity protection measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
DSWD urges public: Report scams in aid distribution
By Janvic Mateo | 49 minutes ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development is urging the public to report anomalies in the distribution of the government’s...
Headlines
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Filipino innovation used in Ethiopia’s COVID response
By Janvic Mateo | 49 minutes ago
The Ethiopian government has tapped Filipino engineers and teachers to develop a pedal-operated hand washing technology to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with