This file photo shows LED wall installed at the Supreme Court's front yard to flash the names of the successful examinees.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, file
2019 Bar exam results to be released online on April 29
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 6:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court will release the results of the 2019 Bar examinations on April 29.

Unlike release of passers list in recent years, the names of the successful Bar takers will only be uploaded in the SC website due to measures being enforced to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“In light of the government’s call for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is advised to stay in their respective homes and check the results online,” the advisory from the Office of the Bar confidant read.

No list of passers will be displayed at the SC compound and no visitors will be allowed to enter the compound.

The SC said it will upload online the message of Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, 2019 Bar chairperson.

“For those whose names will be included in the List of Bar Passers, congratulations! Kindly wait for further announcements regarding the clearance procedure, oath-taking ceremony, and roll-signing,” it added.

The SC also noted that Bar passers who were conditionally admitted and passed the Bar “shall not be allowed to join the oath-taking ceremony, unless they have submitted the requisite documents within the period previously given to them.”

It added that the “Office of the Bar Confidant will not accept Petitions to Take the Lawyer’s Oath until after the signing of those who have submitted their complete documentary requirements.”

An announcement will be made later on when the office can accept such petitions.

A total of 8,304 law graduates applied to take the 2019 Bar examinations, but only 8,295 were allowed to take the test. Fifty others withdrew before the exam started on the first Sunday of November 2019.

There were 7,699 finishers of the Bar.

