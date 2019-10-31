8,245 to take 2019 Bar exams

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 8 ,245 lawyer-hopefuls will take the 2019 Bar Examinations that will be held on all four Sundays of November, the Supreme Court said Thursday.

Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe sits as the 2019 Bar Examinations Committee Chairperson.

The Bar exams will again take place at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on November 3, 10, 17 and 24.

In case of heavy rains, the SC will deploy 10 buses to transport Bar candidates and duty personnel to UST from several pick up points as early as 4:30 a.m., and leave 30 minutes later.

The buses will pick up passengers from the following places:

Quezon City Memorial Circle (two buses)

Park and Ride, Lawton, Manila (one bus)

Supreme Court Compound, Taft Avenue (two buses)

EDSA Magallanes Flyover, Pasay [beneath the flyover] (two buses)

Greenbelt and Glorietta, Ayala Center, Makati (two buses)

Marikina Sports Complex (one bus)

Bar takers who will avail of the bus service will need to present their notice of admission, gate pass and/or identification cards.

In case of flooding inside the UST compound, commuter vans of the SC shall also be deployed to transport examinees and duty personnel from the gates to their examination buildings.

Of the 8,155 Bar examinees who took the 2018 Bar, only 1,800 passed.

Sean James Borja, who was the valedictorian of the Ateneo Law School Class of 2018, took the top spot with a rating of 89.3060 percent.

Two-examiner policy

For the 2019 Bar, the SC would be adopting the two-examiner per subject policy, upon the recommendation of Bernabe.

Bernabe proposed the policy “to promote operational efficiency amid the increase in the number of admitted examinees.”

Under the two-examiner policy, the subject will be divided into two parts. Each examiner will be given a specific scope where the examiner will formulate the questions.

During the actual exam, the examinee will have one questionnaire containing both parts I and II and two conjoined booklet.