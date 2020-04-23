COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken April 22 shows residents of Brgy. Pasong Putik in Quezon City put out candles on the location where former soldier Winston Ragos was shot dead by the police. They call for justice.
News5/Camille Samonte, via Twitter
Philippine Army probes police shooting of ex-soldier Ragos
(Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army is looking into the fatal shooting of its former soldier, Private First Class Winston Ragos, by members of the Philippine National Police enforcing quarantine guidelines.

In a statement posted by ABS-CBN News, the Philippine Army said Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, their commanding general, “ordered an investigation to be conducted by the Army Judge Advocate.”

The investigation will be conducted in coordination with the PNP that said Wednesday night that they are conducting criminal and administrative investigation into the incident.

The Quezon City Police District said in a statement they “later learned” that Ragos was carrying a loaded revolver inside his bag. MSgt. Daniel Florendo Jr. of Police Station 5 in Fairview then drew his firearm and “cautiously approached” him. His family denied he was carrying a gun.

They added that police “ordered Ragos to yield peacefully, but instead of heeding to a lawful order, he attempted to pull out his handgun prompting [Florendo] to disable Ragos.”

Florendo shot Ragos twice.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead.

The Army extended their condolences to Ragos’ family.

President Rodrigo Duterte in a televised address April 1 said he ordered the police and military, even barangay officials, that “if someone causes trouble and your lives are at risk, shoot them dead.”

But PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said “of course” they will not shoot dead those who disrupt peace and order in this quarantine period.

Ragos was discharged in November 2017

The Army also confirmed Ragos was discharged from service in November 2017 after he was diagnosed with a mental disorder.

Ragos’ family were quoted in a GMA News report as saying that he was suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Schizoprenia.

“To a soldier, the wounds of war are not just physical but also mental and their scars are not always seen,” the Army said.

They added: “The Philippine Army seeks awareness on the plight of former soldiers struggling with mental problems. Even though they are no longer soldiers, they continue fight a silent and lifelong battle.”

A video making rounds online showed that Ragos had his back turned from the police when the second shot was made.

A woman’s voice can also be heard as telling the cops: “May tama po yan eh. Dating military po yan na nagkaron ng war shock.”

(He has a mental problem. He is a former military who suffered war shock.)

The GMA report said Ragos’ last assignment was in Marawi. — Kristine Joy Patag

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ARMY PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CHED hits proposal to suspend classes until December
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
It is irresponsible at this point to recommend a nationwide suspension of classes until December due to the coronavirus disease,...
Headlines
fbfb
Israeli firm finds COVID-19 cure from placenta
1 day ago
A placenta-based cell therapy formulated by an Israeli therapeutic company has been found to have totally cured six critically...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr eyes 30% resumption of mass transport
By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is looking at the possibility of resuming operations of public transportation particularly...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 curve ‘almost plateaued’ but not yet flattened
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is hopeful that the country would be able to flatten the curve of coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
3 days ago
Headlines
Latest
42 minutes ago
Chinese Embassy slams Hontiveros' call for Beijing to shoulder Philippines' virus costs
42 minutes ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said China owes the country some P200 billion as a compensation for damaging the reef ecosystems...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine Harvest trade fair gets online leg amid COVID-19
1 hour ago
The annual Philippine Harvest Trade Fair that promotes and sells local food products shifted to online platform amid the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Actual COVID-19 cases in the Philippines around 9,000 — experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
In a policy report released Wednesday night, UP experts said that "there could as many 9,000 people" carrying the virus that...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Earth Day: Address climate change or face another COVID-like crisis
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu yesterday called for “concerted action” from public and private sectors to address...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Congress to focus on COVID-19 laws
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Congress will temporarily shelve pending bills and focus on legislation to help the country address the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with