COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A tarpaulin honoring frontline health workers is placed at the entrance of the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on April 7 as a form of gratitude to the modern day heroes in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Duterte: DOH seeks P5.2 billion to hire over 17,000 health workers
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is seeking P5.2 billion to hire more than 17,000 health workers who will join the government's response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), President Rodrigo Duterte said.

The planned hiring is part of the agency's effort to secure facilities and human resources for those at the frontlines in the fight against the pandemic.

"The DOH submitted to the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) the P5.2 billion budget proposal for the hiring of additional 17,757 personnel for COVID-19 response to be deployed in priority health facilities," Duterte said in his fourth weekly report on the government's COVID-19 response submitted to Congress last Monday.

The budget proposal was submitted to the DBM last April 15.

Priority health facilities include the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Hospital and Sanitarium, Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine General Hospital, and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Duterte said as of April 16, there are 743 personnel who are temporarily deployed to hospitals for COVID-19 response.

A total of 693 government and private hospitals with a total of 8,714 beds are dedicated to COVID-19.

In the same report, Duterte said the National Economic and Development Authority Investment Committee has approved the proposed COVID-19 emergency response project of the DOH.

The project, which costs P5.09 billion, will cover the establishment of testing and quarantine facilities at six major international airports nationwide; building of 21 first-line decontamination facilities at international airports in selected areas; equipping of national laboratories and sub-national public health laboratories to handle COVID-19 cases across the country; refurbishing and establishment of negative pressure isolation rooms in about 70 DOH and 85 provincial public hospitals across the country; setting up of 450 isolation tents; provision of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 test kits, diagnostic and life support equipment and ambulances.

Duterte said the trade and finance departments has also agreed to provide incentives to enterprises engaged in the manufacture of critical medicines, medical supplies and equipment and exemptions from import duties, taxes and other fees. The export requirements of exporters of critical products have also been suspended.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Trump offers additional assistance to Duterte
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
The US Embassy said Trump expressed his solidarity with Duterte as both countries deal with the pandemic that has infected...
Headlines
fbfb
Young medical frontliner vs COVID-19 and HIV advocate passes away
1 day ago
Demafiles was one of the doctors who took part in Love Yourself’s “Hot Doctors of ‘Pinas National HIV Testing...
Headlines
fbfb
Schools opening may be moved to August, DepEd chief Briones says
7 hours ago
“The leaning is towards August 4 opening,” Education chief Leonor Briones said.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines should protest China’s new moves in South China Sea – Del Rosario
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The government should protest China’s establishment of two new districts to govern the Paracels and Spratlys in the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
Latest
48 minutes ago
RITM to assess reliability of FDA-approved rapid test kits
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 48 minutes ago
In a statement Thursday, Food and Drug Administration Director General Enrique Domingo said the evaluation of RITM, the national...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Warrantless arrest of Cebuano artist over satirical post is illegal, FLAG says
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Circumstances of Beltran’s supposed violation do not fall under the scenarios where a warrantless arrest may be conducted...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
P10-M reward up for COVID-19 vaccine
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has offered up to P10 million as a reward to anyone who can find a way to defeat "Public Enemy Number...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Recoveries rise to 654 as COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 6,599
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Cases continue to pile up as the entire Luzon, including outbreak epicenter Metro Manila, entered the sixth week of the enhanced...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
No more warning before arrest under 'tighter' ECQ as PNP leads contact tracing
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"We need to do this because we want to mitigate the increasing risk to frontline PNP personnel," the chief of the national...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with