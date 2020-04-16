LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The usual brackish water of Manila Bay turned turquoise in March, which some social media users attributed to lower human activity due to quarantine measures.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, file
Not 'healing': Satellite photos suggest pollution turned Manila Bay turquoise
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 6:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The abrupt change in the color of Manila Bay's surface last March could be attributed to high water pollution, an analysis of satellite images showed.

Last month, photos and videos that showed Manila Bay’s waters turning turquoise went viral, with social media users attributing the change in color to the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon. 

But researchers from the Department of Science and Technology’s Sustained Support for Local Space Technology and Applications Mastery, Innovation and Advancement (STAMINA4Space) program said the turquoise waters of Manila Bay may suggest pollution.

Using satellite images from the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-2 and Sentinel-3, the researchers observed “relatively high” chlorophyll-a concentration and turbidity values in Manila Bay as early as March 23, with turbidity levels doubling up by March 25.

High water turbidity could indicate high water pollution, while chlorophyll-a concentration suggests algal abundance.

“Since chlorophyll-a levels did not increase significantly around Manila Bay, the change of water color could not be attributed to algal bloom,” the researchers said.

Areas in red indicate high values of chlorophyll-a concentration and water turbidity. STAMINA4Space

Pollution 'hotspots'

The STAMINA4Space researchers identified Pasig River and Bacoor Bay as “hotspots,” saying waters from these areas might have influenced the waters of Manila Bay depending on the direction of wind and the circulation of water.

“Pollutants from aquaculture, industry and commercial establishments contribute to the turbid waters of Bacoor Bay, while collective wastes from residential, commercial and industrial industries negatively impact the water quality of Pasig River,” the researchers said.

It was only on March 28 that significant decrease in chlorophyll-a and turbidity was observed.

Fishers group PAMALAKAYA earlier said that pollutant materials might have been dumped in Manila Bay.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources launched an investigation into the sudden color change of the bay’s water.

Non-profit ocean conservation organization Oceana said Manila Bay is a principal fishing ground for sardines, mackerel, mullet, threadfin, bream, squid, blue crab, round scad and fusilier

The rehabilitation of Manila Bay kicked off on January 23 last year.

MANILA BAY REHABILITATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chinese medical experts find Philippines at risk of inability to cut COVID-19 source
1 day ago
A week after arriving in the Philippines, the 12-member Chinese medical expert team found that the country is facing a risk...
Headlines
fbfb
Government eyes ‘rolling restart’ of economy – IATF
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
he government is looking at the possibility of a “rolling restart” and “rolling reopening” schemes...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators call on Duque to quit over COVID-19 response
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
At least 14 senators on Thursday filed Senate Resolution 362, which cites Duque's "failure of leadership, negligence, lack...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't tells public: Don't get 'disheartened' as Philippines records most virus cases in Southeast Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In the region, the Philippines has the most number of COVID-19 infections at 5,453. It is followed by Indonesia with 5,136...
Headlines
fbfb
Confused about the 'Authorized Persons Outside of Residence' policy? Here's a quick guide
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Authorities will be stricter in implementing policy of "Authorized Persons Outside of Residence." Here is what you may need...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
25 minutes ago
Total lockdown possible if COVID-19 cases continue to rise — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 25 minutes ago
The government is not ruling out the possibility of imposing a "total lockdown" if the number of people who contracted the...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duque stays as health chief, told to work harder on COVID-19 response
1 hour ago
Duque for his part said he will answer allegations against him “due time,” but vowed that he will continue working...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Why single out Duque?' Senators' resignation call for DOH chief draws mixed reactions
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
Duque's position on China was said to be merely echoing Duterte's pronouncements.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DILG tells local governments to beef up contact-tracing teams
2 hours ago
Año stressed that expanded testing is key in implementing the National Strategy to Defeat COVID-19, which is "Detect,...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippines stands by WHO
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Malacañang Thursday stood by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing a significant funding cut after...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with