This file photo shows the sun setting at Manila Bay.
The STAR/KJ Rosales, File
Groups urge DENR to investigate Manila Bay's 'turquoise' waters
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 7:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Organizations on Friday called on government agencies to investigate the abrupt change in color of Manila Bay’s surface.

This, after photos and videos that showed Manila Bay’s waters turning turquoise went viral, fascinating social media users.

But according to a fisheries expert, the discoloration of Manila Bay manifests that there might be pollutants discharged in its waters.

“This abrupt change in color in Manila Bay does not seem natural and should not be attributed to the enhanced community quarantine… For a eutrophic and polluted body of water like Manila Bay, marine rehabilitation will take years and won’t happen drastically over a period of a lockdown,” Jerwin Baure fisheries expert of fishers group PAMALAKAYA said.

Baure said pollutant materials by an establishment might have been dumped into Manila Bay, which can be hazardous to the marine environment.

“The DENR should get to the bottom of this. In case, on whatever establishment or entity responsible for a possible pollution discharge should be held accountable over violation of the government’s very own rehabilitation drive of Manila Bay,” Baure said.

Non-profit ocean conservation organization Oceana said the development requires immediate study and continuous monitoring on the water and its impact on fisheries resources and marine environment of Manila Bay.

“The government, while appropriately engulfed in public health response to COVID-19 crisis, should also look into this potential public health and environmental concern, not only for Metro Manila but in nearby provinces, cities and municipalities,” lawyer Gloria Ramos, Oceana vice president, said.

Manila Bay is a principal fishing ground for sardines, mackerel, mullet, threadfin, bream, squid, blue crab, round scad and fusilier, according to the National Fisheries and Research Development.

“The people’s expressed interest on this observed change in color of the surface of the bay indicates a heightened awareness and concern in protecting not only the heritage and beauty of the world renowned sunset view but also the benefits of its marine resources for the people dependent on this body of water for their livelihood,” Ramos said.

The rehabilitation of Manila Bay kicked off on January 23 last year.

