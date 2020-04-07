Philippines’ COVID-19 infections reach 3,764 as gov’t extends Luzon lockdown

MANILA, Philippines (Update 6:04 p.m.) — The Philippines recorded another large increase in the number of coronavirus cases Tuesday as the country extended the sweeping lockdown of its main island of Luzon.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 3,764 in the Philippines after the Department of Health reported 104 new infections. The latest figure is lower than the 414 cases registered on Monday.

Health chief Francisco Duque III said most of the country’s confirmed cases are in Luzon.

“More than half or more or less 80% [of the cases] were recorded in Metro Manila,” Duque said in a press briefing Tuesday.

Outside Luzon, the Davao region registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 79, followed by Central Visayas—where Cebu is located—with 39 infections.

The DOH also reported 14 additional fatalities, raising the national death toll to 177.

Meanwhile, 11 more COVID-19 patients recovered. The number of recoveries in the country now sits at 84.

Just a little over 20,092 individuals have been tested as of Monday, the National Task Force against COVID-19 said.

Prolonged lockdown

The national government extended the enhanced community quarantine of Luzon to further stem the spread of the new coronavirus until April 30. The lockdown was initially intended to expire on April 12.

“Such extension of the ECQ shall be without prejudice to the discretion of the president to relax that implementation of the ECQ in some local jurisdictions or the granting of exemptions in favor of certain sectors such as public health considerations and food security may warrant,” Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a press briefing Tuesday.

Under the lockdown, millions in Luzon were ordered to stay home, while businesses and schools were shuttered and mass transportations systems were suspended.

Other areas outside of Luzon also implemented their own lockdown policies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed nearly 70,000 people across the globe, while more than 1.3 million people have tested positive. Over 285,000, meanwhile, have recovered.