Gamboa: We lost one COVID-infected cop

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police lost one of its men who was infected with the novel coronavirus, Police General Archie Gamboa said Friday

The PNP chief told GMA News TV’s “Dobol B” in a mix of English and Filipino: “I think last night we lost one. One of our men who tested positive [on COVID-19] died. He was not able to survive it.”

Gamboa did not disclose other details on the patient who died.

On Thursday, Philippines’ death toll is at 107, infections in the country meanwhile is at 2,633. Data from the health department also showed that there are additional 1,154 persons under investigation and 6,321 persons under monitoring.

Gamboa said that in the PNP, most of the PUIs and PUMs are asymptomatic.

A police colonel, however, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night due to difficulty of breathing.

“This is a sad story on the part of the PNP but nevertheless, we have to do our duty,” the police chief said.

He added that the PNP provide PPEs and vitamins to cops who are deployed amid the state of national emergency. They also implemented shifting of duties to allow cops to recuperate.

Gamboa also said they discouraged the deployment of cops older than 45.

“As much as possible, we encourage our unit commanders that those aged 45 years and below [are to be sent out since] they have stronger resistance [to the virus],” he added.

Earlier this week, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said that the Kiangan Billeting Center (KBC) opened 43 rooms for cops under quarantine.

On April 1, PNP said there are seven cops infected with the virus. 145 are persons under investigation while 1,416 are persons under monitoring. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Franco Luna