Gamboa: We lost one COVID-infected cop

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police lost one of its men who was infected with the novel coronavirus, Police General Archie Gamboa said Friday
The PNP chief told GMA News TV’s “Dobol B” in a mix of English and Filipino: “I think last night we lost one. One of our men who tested positive [on COVID-19] died. He was not able to survive it.”
Gamboa did not disclose other details on the patient who died.
On Thursday, Philippines’ death toll is at 107, infections in the country meanwhile is at 2,633. Data from the health department also showed that there are additional 1,154 persons under investigation and 6,321 persons under monitoring.
Gamboa said that in the PNP, most of the PUIs and PUMs are asymptomatic.
A police colonel, however, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night due to difficulty of breathing.
“This is a sad story on the part of the PNP but nevertheless, we have to do our duty,” the police chief said.
He added that the PNP provide PPEs and vitamins to cops who are deployed amid the state of national emergency. They also implemented shifting of duties to allow cops to recuperate.
Gamboa also said they discouraged the deployment of cops older than 45.
“As much as possible, we encourage our unit commanders that those aged 45 years and below [are to be sent out since] they have stronger resistance [to the virus],” he added.
Earlier this week, Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, police spokesperson, said that the Kiangan Billeting Center (KBC) opened 43 rooms for cops under quarantine.
On April 1, PNP said there are seven cops infected with the virus. 145 are persons under investigation while 1,416 are persons under monitoring. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Franco Luna
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Philippine Airlines will be operating a special flight from London Heathrow to Manila on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, which is open for sale in response to an urgent public need amid COVID-19 quarantine situation.
The flight will only carry Filipinos, their foreign spouse and children, and accredited officials of foreign governments and international organizations, to comply with current Philippine travel entry restrictions.
The first batch of 15,000 PPEs from China have been distributed to the following hospitals, presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. says in a briefing:
- Philippine General Hospital
- Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital
- Lung Center of the Philippines
- East Avenue Medical Center
- AFP Medical Center.
These hospitals are the frontline government hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases, he also says.
The remainder of the PPEs are to arrive from April 6-24, he also says.
He says donors will also be sending PPEs, with the Department of Health identifying hospitals that are most in need.
Galvez says they have created Viber group among hospitals for better coordination.
Taguig City moves the deadline of payment of city taxes until May 20, 2020.
Mayor Lino Cayetano, through Executive Order No. 04, extends the deadlines of “all business taxes, real property taxes, transfer taxes, amusement taxes and other taxes, fees, charges and other financial obligations, due and payable to the Taguig City Government during the period of the enhanced community quarantine.”
Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno reveals that the National Bureau of Investigation is also going after ordinary citizens expressing their sentiments over the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak on social media.
Diokno said he has taken on the case of a netizen being summoned by the NBI.
"Hindi lang si Mayor Vico. Pati ordinaryong mamamayang nagpo-post ng hinaing online, pinapatawag ng NBI," Diokno said in a radio interview Thursday.
President Rodrigo Duterte orders the Philippine National Police to protect healthcare workers.
He says, in comments that the Palace will likely say are an exaggeration, that police officers can make those who assault healthworkers drink whatever liquid they throw at frontliners.
