Office of Civil Defense to consolidate, track COVID-19 donations

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has outlined policies on handling donations for the government's campaign against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), saying these are to ensure their prompt delivery to frontline workers and the public.

All medicines, medical equipment, and supplies and health products donated to the health department that were intended to support the fight against COVID-19 shall be coordinated with and transmitted to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) for consolidation, according to Administrative Order No. 27 signed by the President last March 31.

Donations to other departments, bureaus, offices, state colleges or universities, government-owned or controlled corporations, state hospitals or medical facilities need not be consolidated with the OCD.

However, the donations must be reported immediately by the recipient agencies to the OCD.

The OCD was directed to come up with an inventory of all donations to the national government and to keep a record of donations reported by other agencies.

The office may reallocate direct donations received by other agencies to other public or private health facilities, beneficiary groups, or establishments who need them, subject to the approval of peace adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr., the chief implementer of the policy on COVID-19.

Galvez was also directed to oversee the consolidation, management, inventory, recording and distribution of donations and ensure the efficient and expeditious distribution of assistance to the public.

The defense department was tasked to provide logistical support to the OCD for the immediate distribution and delivery of donations.

All relevant agencies were directed to ensure the expeditious processing of importations and entry of foreign donations. The Food and Drug Administration and other agencies involved in the certification and regulation of donated medicines, supplies, equipment and health products should also expedite their accreditation and clearance processes.

The policies do not apply to perishable goods like food and goods of nominal value like accommodation, transportation and other basic necessities for the us and consumption of frontline workers.