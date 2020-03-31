LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos recuperates from a unknown condition in his home in this photo release from his wife, lawyer Liza Marcos, on Thursday, March 26, 2020.
Office of Bongbong Marcos/releaased
Bongbong Marcos recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 — spokesman
(Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 5:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, but is currently recovering, his spokesperson said.

In a statement, lawyer Vic Rodriguez said Marcos’ condition is improving after they received the result of the former senator’s COVID-19 test from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

They received the results of the test on March 28, Saturday.

Marcos, in a statement last week, said he was “unwell” after a trip to Spain and is in self-quarantine. 

“After returning from Europe, I immediately went to a hospital on March 14, 2020 to undergo a check up because of my chest pains and to ensure that my health condition because the coronavirus was spreading at that time,” Marcos was quoted in the statement as saying in Filipino.

But Marcos said he went home after because he thought other patients who were ill and who were at the hopsital before him should be given adequate attention.

Upon his arrival on March 13, Marcos only went out of his room on March 22 to go to the emergency room because he was experiencing difficulty in breathing. He was also given the COVID-19 test on the day.

Rodriguez said Marcos complied with health protocols as a Person Under Investigation and followed safety guidelines such as wearing a safety mask and isolating from his family.

Last week, Marcos’ wife, lawyer Liza Araneta-Marcos wrote that their family and household staff tested negative for COVID-19. — Kristine Joy Patag

