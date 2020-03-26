LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Former Sen. Bongbong Marcos recuperates from a unknown condition in his home in this photo release from his wife, lawyer Liza Marcos, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. "I'm sending you a photo of Bong which my sons and I took this morning," she said in a statement.
Liza Araneta-Marcos/Released
Bongbong Marcos' family, staff take COVID-19 tests which turn out negative
(Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 1:49pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 2:16 p.m.) — The entire household of former senator Bongbong Marcos undertook tests for the novel coronavirus disease. It took them only one day to receive the result, much faster than average processing and turnaround time of days or weeks.

"Yesterday, we had ourselves and our entire staff tested for COVID-19. Fortunately, we all tested NEGATIVE," wrote Marcos' wife, lawyer Liza Araneta-Marcos, in a statement on Thursday.

Araneta-Marcos sought to deny rumors circulating on social media that her dying husband flew to Singapore using a private plane of Ilocos politician Chavit Singson.

"Contrary to rumors currently circulating, my husband is well. His lungs did not collapse. He was not airlifted in Manong Chavit's plane to get treatment in Singapore," Areneta-Marcos said in her statement.

"He is not dying. Nor is he dead," she added.

While Araneta-Marcos said her husband is "well," earlier today, Marcos' sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, remarked that her brother is "unwell" but at home and was still waiting for the result of his own COVID-19 test.

"He came from Spain unwell. Finally got a test two night ago, getting better at home, but there is no result yet," Imee Marcos said in mixed Filipino and English.

Marcos himself is still waiting for results

It was not clear from her statement nor from Marcos' own message what condition he is suffering from, since his family and household staff have already tested negative.

"As my sister said, a few days ago I was feeling a little under the weather and as a result went to get checked. We are still waiting for the results," the former senator said in a separate statement.

"Fortunately, I feel much better and am getting stronger by the day. I have no doubt in my mind that this is partly due to the excellent work of the nurses and doctors who helped me during this time," he added.

Araneta-Marcos, meanwhile, said, "We are taking the COVID-19 outbreak SERIOUSLY and have instituted sanitation procedures at home. We hope you and your family do the same."

She also thanked those who reached out to the family to show concern following the social media rumors.

BONGBONG MARCOS COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
