In this October 16 photo, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. accompanies his sister then-Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos in filing her certificate of candidacy for senator in the 2019 midterm elections.
The STAR/Krizjohn Rosales, file
'Unwell' Bongbong Marcos waiting for COVID-19 test results, Imee says
(Philstar.com) - March 26, 2020 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has undergone a test for COVID-19, his sister, Sen. Imee Marcos said.

News5 reported that Imee confirmed that Bongbong returned from a trip in Spain “unwell.”

Bongbong underwent a test for the novel coronavirus disease two days ago and results have yet to be released.

“Finally got a test two nights ago, getting better at home, (pero) wala pang result,” Imee was quoted as saying.

Rumors of Bongbong being intubated at a hospital for a supposed pneumonia diagnosis swirled Wednesday night.

A STAR report dated March 24 meanwhile said that Imee was advised by her doctors to avoid public gatherings since she has a cough. 

At least three lawmakers have announced that they tested positive on COVID-19. They are Sens. Miguel Zubiri and Koko Pimentel, and Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list). — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Meann Los Baños

Headlines
fbfb
