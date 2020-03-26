'Unwell' Bongbong Marcos waiting for COVID-19 test results, Imee says

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has undergone a test for COVID-19, his sister, Sen. Imee Marcos said.

News5 reported that Imee confirmed that Bongbong returned from a trip in Spain “unwell.”

Bongbong underwent a test for the novel coronavirus disease two days ago and results have yet to be released.

“Finally got a test two nights ago, getting better at home, (pero) wala pang result,” Imee was quoted as saying.

Kinumpirma ni Sen. Imee Marcos na na-confine sa ospital ang kapatid niyang si Bongbong Marcos matapos sumama ang pakiramdam. Pero nasa bahay na ngayon si BBM habang hinihintay pa ang resulta ng pagsusuri kung nahawaan siya ng #COVID19. | via @maeannelosbanos pic.twitter.com/QyOdjIT9UG — News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) March 26, 2020

Rumors of Bongbong being intubated at a hospital for a supposed pneumonia diagnosis swirled Wednesday night.

A STAR report dated March 24 meanwhile said that Imee was advised by her doctors to avoid public gatherings since she has a cough.

At least three lawmakers have announced that they tested positive on COVID-19. They are Sens. Miguel Zubiri and Koko Pimentel, and Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list). — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Meann Los Baños