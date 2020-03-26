'Unwell' Bongbong Marcos waiting for COVID-19 test results, Imee says

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has undergone a test for COVID-19, his sister, Sen. Imee Marcos said.
News5 reported that Imee confirmed that Bongbong returned from a trip in Spain “unwell.”
Bongbong underwent a test for the novel coronavirus disease two days ago and results have yet to be released.
“Finally got a test two nights ago, getting better at home, (pero) wala pang result,” Imee was quoted as saying.
Kinumpirma ni Sen. Imee Marcos na na-confine sa ospital ang kapatid niyang si Bongbong Marcos matapos sumama ang pakiramdam. Pero nasa bahay na ngayon si BBM habang hinihintay pa ang resulta ng pagsusuri kung nahawaan siya ng #COVID19. | via @maeannelosbanos pic.twitter.com/QyOdjIT9UG— News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) March 26, 2020
Rumors of Bongbong being intubated at a hospital for a supposed pneumonia diagnosis swirled Wednesday night.
A STAR report dated March 24 meanwhile said that Imee was advised by her doctors to avoid public gatherings since she has a cough.
At least three lawmakers have announced that they tested positive on COVID-19. They are Sens. Miguel Zubiri and Koko Pimentel, and Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-CIS party-list). — Kristine Joy Patag with report from News5/Meann Los Baños
Sen. Imee Marcos confirms her brother former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. took a test for the coronavirus two nights ago.
According to Imee, her younger brother Bongbong came back from Spain "unwell" and is now "getting better at home."
The defeated vice presidential bet has yet to receive the result of his test.
More than 450,000 cases of new coronavirus have been officially reported worldwide since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by AFP from official sources at 20:15 GMT on Wednesday.
At least 450,876 cases of infection, including 20,647 deaths, have been reported in 182 countries and territories, in particular in China with 81,218 cases, of which 3,821 were fatal, and in Italy with 74,386 cases, the country hardest hit by fatalities with 7,503 deaths. — AFP
ACT-CIS Party list Rep. Eric Go Yap, who chairs the House committee on games and amusements, says he tested positive for COVID-19.
He attended the special session of the House of Representatives on March 23.
"Humihingi ako ng patawad at pag-unawa mula sa mga taong nakasalamuha ko. I was paranoid dahil may kaunting ubo akong naramdaman but I felt it was normal for me. Mas nag-ingat tayo dahil wala pang resulta ang test ko. Those who know me personally know that I practice good personal hygiene. But it didn’t spare me from this virus," Yap says in a statement.
The Big 4 universities, which include De La Salle University-Manila, Ateneo de Manila University, University of the Philippines - Diliman and the University of Santo Tomas request to the Commission on Higher Education for the suspension of online classes in higher educational institutions nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also ask for the "distribution of online materials for self-learning, and the granting of leniency towards the adjustment of the academic calendar."
The Department of Health confirms 84 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national total to 636.
The Health department also confirms three more COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total number of deceased in the country to 38.
Meanwhile, six patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 26.
