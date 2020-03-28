COVID-19 cases swell to 1,075 as Philippines announces record single-day new infection leap

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:49 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 272 more local cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the official tally to 1,075 from the previous count of 803.

This marks the highest single-day leap of the total COVID-19 count in the Philippines announced by the Health Department in a single day yet, breaking its record of 96 new cases reported Friday.

Moreover, today marks the deadliest so far after 14 new fatalities brought the local death toll to 68 from 54.

Four new recoveries, however, were announced, bringing the total count to 35.

These include a 55-year-old man from Quezon City (patient 163), a 46-year-old woman from Pasig City (patient 19), a 30-year-old man from Mandaluyong City (patient 235), and a 72-year-old man from San Juan City (patient 35). — With reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

This is a developing story and will be updated.