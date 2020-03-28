LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Two of the country’s COVID-19 frontliners are seen in this photo taken Mar. 26, 2020.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
COVID-19 cases swell to 1,075 as Philippines announces record single-day new infection leap
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 28, 2020 - 5:29pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:49 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 272 more local cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the official tally to 1,075 from the previous count of 803.

This marks the highest single-day leap of the total COVID-19 count in the Philippines announced by the Health Department in a single day yet, breaking its record of 96 new cases reported Friday.

RELATED: COVID-19 cases in Philippines up by 96, total now at 803

Moreover, today marks the deadliest so far after 14 new fatalities brought the local death toll to 68 from 54.

Four new recoveries, however, were announced, bringing the total count to 35.

These include a 55-year-old man from Quezon City (patient 163), a 46-year-old woman from Pasig City (patient 19), a 30-year-old man from Mandaluyong City (patient 235), and a 72-year-old man from San Juan City (patient 35). — With reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

This is a developing story and will be updated.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH calls on volunteer health professionals in fight vs COVID-19 with P500 daily allowance
1 day ago
“You will be paid Php 500 for every day of this month-long contribution,” DOH said.
Headlines
fbfb
Officials deny rumors of total, extended lockdown amid COVID-19 threat
1 day ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles asked the public to wait for official announcements.
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ chief changes tune on Koko
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
The Department of Justice changed its tune yesterday on the case of Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel, after it received...
Headlines
fbfb
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 days ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
DILG: Quarantine passes, masks not needed for shopping
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government has clarified that “no mask, no quarantine pass, no entry”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 hours ago
MMDA general manager positive for COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
“I wish to inform everyone that I will have to work from home as I have been found positive for COVID-19,” he...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
‘No extended quarantine, no military control’
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Malacañang refuted yesterday rumors that the government is planning to implement a 60-day extended Luzon quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
Palace off-limits; Duterte ,Cabinet execs on quarantine
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
After being exposed to officials who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019, President Duterte will have to spend his...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
RITM says Yap not infected, apologizes
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
ACT-CIS Rep. Eric Go Yap is negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 , the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine said...
Headlines
fbfb
18 hours ago
DOH calls for volunteers for COVID referral centers
By Sheila Crisostomo | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health is calling for volunteer healthcare workers who will help man the three hospitals that were named...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with