COVID-19 cases in Philippines up by 96, total now at 803

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1 5:36 p.m.) — The Philippines reported 96 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, its biggest one-day leap yet, bringing the country’s total infections to 803.
The big leaps in the number of cases come as more people suspected of contracting the disease get tested following the arrival of test kits from donor countries and the additional laboratories processing samples.
Only 2,287 people across the archipelago have been tested since late January, making the country a laggard among its Southeast Asian peers. As of March 20, Vietnam tested 15,637 people, Malaysia tested 13,876 and Thailand tested 7,084.
The Department of Health also reported nine new fatalities, raising the confirmed virus death toll to 54.
Patient 366, 46th fatality
- 63-year-old Filipino male from Muntinlupa City with no travel history
- He passed away on March 23 due to acute respiratory failure, community-acquired pneumonia high risk, sepsis, COVID-19
Patient 637, 47th fatality
- 75-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history but is related to a known COVID-19 case
- He passed away on March 19 but was also confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 25
- Died due to acute respiratory failure type 1 secondary to community acquired pneumonia high risk, acute kidney injury secondary to infection
Patient 571, 48th fatality
- 72-year-old Filipino female from Muntinlupa City with unknown travel and exposure history
- He passed away on March 26 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 pneumonia high risk, septic shock
Patient 178, 49th fatality
- 74-year-old Filipino male from Manila with no travel and exposure history
- Expired on March 19 due to ARDS secondary to severe pneumonia, COVID-19
Patient 389, 50th fatality
- 71-year-old Filipino female from Quezon City with no travel history
- Expired on March 17 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 22
- Died due to acute respiratory failure, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia high risk
Patient 462, 51st fatality
- 83-year-old Filipino female from Cavite with no travel history
- Expired on March 17 but was only confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 22
- Died due to acute respiratory failure, pneumonia high risk, acute myocardial infarction
Patient 437, 52nd fatality
- 57-year-old male from Manila with no travel history
- Passed away on March 18 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 22
- Died due to cardiogenic shock, acute coronary syndrome, dilated cardiomyopathy, atherosclerotic heart disease, heart failure, acute respiratory failure secondary to community-acquired pneumonia
Patient 401, 53rd fatality
- 62-year-old Filipino male from Manila with no travel history but related to a known COVID-19 case
- Passed away on March 22 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 23
Patient 306, 54th fatality
- 67-year-old Filipino female from Quezon City with unknown travel and exposure history
- Passed away on March 26 due to acute respiratory disease secondary to COVID-19
Meanwhile, there are now 31 patients who have been cleared of COVID-19. The three new recoveries are:
Patient 4, 29th recovery
- 48-year-old Filipino male from Taguig City with travel history to Japan
- Discharged on March 19 asymptomatic with one negative result
Patient 66, 30th recovery
- 25-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with no travel history but with exposure to known COVID-19 cases
- Discharged on March 25 asymptomatic with two negative results
Patient 42, 31st recovery
- 51-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with travel history to Japan
- Discharged on March 26 asymptomatic with one negative result
The DOH also said that another senior health official tested positive for COVID-19. The DOH undersecretary has “mild symptoms,” Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.
The main island of Luzon, home to half of the country’s population, is in the second week of an enhanced community quarantine aimed to contain the spread of the contagion.
More than 500,000 people across the globe have now contracted the new coronavirus, overwhelming healthcare systems, pushing economies to the brink of collapse and triggering government-ordered lockdowns.
A labor group says the P500 daily pay for health volunteers of the Department of Health an "insult" to frontliners of COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are enraged to know that DOH, as a government agency, violates our own labor policies as it does not comply to the minimum wage requirement mandated by law," says Thadeus Ifurung, spokesperson of Defend Jobs Philippines spokesperson.
"Providing healthcare workers with personal protective equipments will never be enough to say that the DOH is concerned with the health and safety of our frontliners as benefits such as the hazard pay will not be given to its so-called ‘warriors and heroes',” he adds.
The National Kidney and Transplant Institute says they will only accept kidney patients under investigation who are dependent on dialysis.
The patients will be managed in tents situated around the emergency room.
"They are not admitted inside our main facilities to protect our immunocompromised patients especially our post-transplantations," the institute says in a statement.
The Department of Health receives the first batch of donation by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation.
The shipment is part of the donation of both foundations to four Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. The four countries will receive a combined total of 2 million face masks, testing kits for 150,000 people, 20,000 protective suits and 20,000 face shields.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana says Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
