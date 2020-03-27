COVID-19 cases in Philippines up by 96, total now at 803

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1 5:36 p.m.) — The Philippines reported 96 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, its biggest one-day leap yet, bringing the country’s total infections to 803.

The big leaps in the number of cases come as more people suspected of contracting the disease get tested following the arrival of test kits from donor countries and the additional laboratories processing samples.

Only 2,287 people across the archipelago have been tested since late January, making the country a laggard among its Southeast Asian peers. As of March 20, Vietnam tested 15,637 people, Malaysia tested 13,876 and Thailand tested 7,084.

The Department of Health also reported nine new fatalities, raising the confirmed virus death toll to 54.

Patient 366, 46th fatality

63-year-old Filipino male from Muntinlupa City with no travel history

He passed away on March 23 due to acute respiratory failure, community-acquired pneumonia high risk, sepsis, COVID-19

Patient 637, 47th fatality

75-year-old Filipino male from Quezon City with no travel history but is related to a known COVID-19 case

He passed away on March 19 but was also confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 25

Died due to acute respiratory failure type 1 secondary to community acquired pneumonia high risk, acute kidney injury secondary to infection

Patient 571, 48th fatality

72-year-old Filipino female from Muntinlupa City with unknown travel and exposure history

He passed away on March 26 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 pneumonia high risk, septic shock

Patient 178, 49th fatality

74-year-old Filipino male from Manila with no travel and exposure history

Expired on March 19 due to ARDS secondary to severe pneumonia, COVID-19

Patient 389, 50th fatality

71-year-old Filipino female from Quezon City with no travel history

Expired on March 17 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 22

Died due to acute respiratory failure, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia high risk

Patient 462, 51st fatality

83-year-old Filipino female from Cavite with no travel history

Expired on March 17 but was only confirmed to have COVID-19 on March 22

Died due to acute respiratory failure, pneumonia high risk, acute myocardial infarction

Patient 437, 52nd fatality

57-year-old male from Manila with no travel history

Passed away on March 18 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 22

Died due to cardiogenic shock, acute coronary syndrome, dilated cardiomyopathy, atherosclerotic heart disease, heart failure, acute respiratory failure secondary to community-acquired pneumonia

Patient 401, 53rd fatality

62-year-old Filipino male from Manila with no travel history but related to a known COVID-19 case

Passed away on March 22 but was only confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 23

Patient 306, 54th fatality

67-year-old Filipino female from Quezon City with unknown travel and exposure history

Passed away on March 26 due to acute respiratory disease secondary to COVID-19

Meanwhile, there are now 31 patients who have been cleared of COVID-19. The three new recoveries are:

Patient 4, 29th recovery

48-year-old Filipino male from Taguig City with travel history to Japan

Discharged on March 19 asymptomatic with one negative result

Patient 66, 30th recovery

25-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with no travel history but with exposure to known COVID-19 cases

Discharged on March 25 asymptomatic with two negative results

Patient 42, 31st recovery

51-year-old Filipino male from Pasig City with travel history to Japan

Discharged on March 26 asymptomatic with one negative result

The DOH also said that another senior health official tested positive for COVID-19. The DOH undersecretary has “mild symptoms,” Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The main island of Luzon, home to half of the country’s population, is in the second week of an enhanced community quarantine aimed to contain the spread of the contagion.

More than 500,000 people across the globe have now contracted the new coronavirus, overwhelming healthcare systems, pushing economies to the brink of collapse and triggering government-ordered lockdowns.