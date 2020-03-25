LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows a farmer harvesting palay.
The STAR/Andy Zapata, File
Frontliners too: 'Healthy' farmers, fishers exempted from quarantine restrictions
(Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 3:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Farmers and fishermen are now exempted from the enhanced community quarantine of all households in Luzon aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

Most of Luzon has been told to stay at home except for those in essential businesses and those going out to buy medicine and food. The measure is meant to help keep COVID-19 from spreading as hospitals fill up with cases.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles announced on Wednesday that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease approved the request of the Department of Agriculture to allow all farming and fishing activities to continue.

All “healthy” farmers, fishermen and agribusiness workers are exempted from the strict home quarantine policy imposed by the government starting last Monday until April 12.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar earlier asked local government units to ensure free movement of a skeleton workforce of agricultural workers to continue food production for 105 million Filipinos.

Agriculture workers had, until then, been prevented from crossing checkpoints while the enhanced community quarantine is implemented over Luzon.

“The threat of hunger is as real as the threat of COVID-19 virus. Even those who survive this virus will have to face the following: lack of food and non-existent food production and producers,” Dar said.

He added: “Food does not appear like magic. It is sourced from various raw materials, which are produced by the hardworking farmers and farm workers.”

DA said it is also suspending collections on payments of farmers’ loans for one year as the enhanced community quarantine due to COVID-19 is expected to affect their incomes.

The multi-agency panel also allowed agricultural supplies stores and veterinary clinics to operate.

The Philippines has reported 552 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll rising to 35. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
China builds new facilities on Philippine-claimed islands.
Headlines
fbfb
What you need to know about curfews amid Luzon quarantine
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
While curfews may be imposed during certain situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, some penalties may be legally infirm...
Headlines
fbfb
Tagle to lead ‘healing rosary for the world’
By Robertzon Ramirez | 16 hours ago
Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will lead the praying of the “healing rosary for the world”...
Headlines
fbfb
Parañaque curfew violators tortured?
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
A barangay in Parañaque drew criticism for leaving violators of the city’s 24-hour curfew to sit under the heat...
Headlines
fbfb
'Fake' posts not helping real calls for PPE shortages, warns Cayetano
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
(Updated) Public and private representatives of the health sector alike have acknowledged a lack of PPEs in Philippine hospitals...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Pimentel becomes second senator to test positive for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Pimentel said he “tried my best” to limit his movement since the last session day on March 11.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Buy only registered rubbing alcohol and hand sanitizer, watchdog says
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"Using these unverified products, the safety and efficacy of which is questionable, may give consumers a false sense of security...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
3 US sailors aboard warship in Philippine Sea test positive for COVID-19
4 hours ago
Three US Navy sailors aboard an aircraft carrier sailing in the Philippine Sea tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
All COVID-19 barangay checkpoints now under PNP supervision
4 hours ago
Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete announced this Wednesday saying, “No PNP, no barangay checkpoints.”
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with