Senate pushes for additional pay for health workers fighting COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Senators are pushing for additional financial support for health workers, frontliners in the government’s fight to curb the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Sen. Richard Gordon said that the Senate body adopted his proposal to amend the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” to give P100,000 to private and public healthcare workers who were infected with the virus in line of duty.
Families of healthcare workers who died due to the virus meanwhile will be given P1 million.
FINALLY! The Senate has adopted our amendments!— Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) March 23, 2020
Kung kinaya ito ng ibang bansa, kaya rin natin. To the Filipino people – YES, WE CAN AND YES, WE WILL. Fight we must, win we must. #COVID19PH #PHWillWin #FightPH ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NccaqC5RdR
The Senate past midnight of Tuesday adopted Senate 1148 or the “Bayanihan to Heal As One” authored by Senate President Tito Sotto III and Sen. Pia Cayetano.
The proposed measure would authorize President Rodrigo Duterte to undertake extraordinary measures to contain COVID-19 and mobilize at least P200 billion to help over 24 million mostly-poor families.
“Health workers are manning the frontlines of this battle, some have sadly lost their lives... We thank them, for their selfless and courageous services,” Cayetano said in her sponsorship speech.
‘Special risk allowance’
Senators also adopted a proposal to give a ‘special risk allowance’ to healthcare workers.
Sen. Grace Poe suggested the grant of a “special risk allowance” to healthcare workers, on top of the hazard pay they are mandated to receive as held by the law.
Poe stressed that the health professionals are “facing a different kind of hazard” that is deadly.
Under the Republic Act 7305 or the Magna Carta of Public Health Workers, “public health workers...under state of calamity or emergency for the duration thereof which expose them to great danger, contagion...or perils to life as determined by the Secretary of Health...shall be compensated hazard allowances.”
The hazard allowance is equivalent to at least 25% of their monthly basic salary for public health workers with salary grade 19 and below, and 5% for those with salary grade 20 and above.
Sen. Panfilo Lacson said he supports Poe’s proposal, but moved to use a “different nomenclature,” pointing out that it may be against the law to give hazard pay twice.
The new coronavirus has infected 462 people and killed 33 in the Philippines. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Health reported the largest single-day detection rate of the virus thus far as of 4 p.m. with 82 new cases, bringing the total to 462. Read the developing story here.
The UP-Philippine General Hospital has accepted the Department of Health's request to be a designated NCR COVID-19 Referral Center.
In a statement, UP-PGH says it and other hospitals "have committed financial, manpower, technical and technological assistance to the COVID-19 Referral Centers."
"The Department of Health and the University of the Philippines have pledged to extend full support as well."
Preparations by UP-PGH and other referral centers need a week "to complete the formulation of an efficient and effective flow of management to ensure the safety of both patients and healthcare workers."
Aside from UP-PGH, other hospitals to be designated as referral centers are the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City and the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan.
RELATED: PGH, Lung Center, Dr. Jose M. Rodriguez designated as exclusive COVID-19 hospitals
There are now 396 confirmed cases of the deadly novel virus in the Philippines, the Department of Health said.
House debate on emergency powers starts
Minority Leader Benny Abante (Manila), minority leader, points out President Duterte has been able to implement an enhanced community quarantine and curfew and closure of businesses without emergency powers.
Also asks whether the executive has standards or guidelines on when the government will take over privately-owned businesses and utilities.
Clarifies before asking questions that he agrees with passing the bill, but that he is asking for "our country's knowledge and information."
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea says buzz over the proposal to give the government the power to take over establishments is unnecessary.
"Even as originally worded, the intent of the proposal was simply to grant to government a stand-by power. It is a power which do not consider to be exercised at all times," he says.
He says that the "virus is so unpredictable," and that the power is meant only for the worst-case scenario.
- Latest
- Trending