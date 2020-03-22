COVID-19 cases mount to 380 in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 73 new local cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the national tally to 380.

There are now 25 total deaths and 15 recoveries as of Saturday night, Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a telephone interview over radio station DZBB on Sunday morning.



Vergeire said that the continuing number of high cases, after the highest single-day spike was recorded Saturday at 77 infections, was due to stabilizing laboratory capacity.

“Nakakahabol na po tayo doon po sa ating backlogs before...pumapasok na po ngayon ang mas maraming test results,” the health official said.

(Our test backlogs from before are finally registering...More test results are coming in.)