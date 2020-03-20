PGH facility, Dr. Jose M. Rodriguez designated as exclusive COVID-19 hospitals

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:57 a.m.) — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has directed public hospitals UP-Philippine General Hospital to transform one building and the Dr. Jose M. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital to serve only novel coronavirus (COVID-19) patients.

The health secretary bared this in an interview with dZMM on Friday morning in a response to the plea of a group of private hospitals.

The alliance of 11 hospitals issued a statement Thursday, March 19 calling on the national government and the Department of Health to designate hospitals for patients infected with the new pathogen, saying the growing health crisis had begun to overwhelm healthcare centers.

READ: 'We are very scared': With depleting resources, private hospitals appeal for designated COVID-19 facilities

Duque said that PGH would provide some 140 rooms for COVID-19 patients while Rodriguez, also called DJNRMHS, would be a "specialized COVID hospital."

The private hospitals, meanwhile, said that once a centralized arrangement has been ordered, non-COVID-19 patients would have to be transferred from the designated facilities to other hospitals.

"We are ready to take in the non-COVID-19 patients of the designated COVID-19 hospitals, and if necessary, provide temporary practice privileges to their medical staff whose (non-COVID-19) patients will be transferred to our hospitals," the alliance of private hospitals said.

It is not yet clear, however, whether the transferred patients and their families will be charged the same rates in the private facilities that they would pay for in the public hospitals.

DOH Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire also disclosed that the department was looking at the Lung Center of the Philippines for a similar setup.

"I spoke with Vince Balanag, the executive director, he said, 'It would be difficult for that to do since we have many cancer patients who are using linear accelerators," Duque said in Filipino. Linear accelerators are large machines often custom-fit to hospital rooms to deliver radiation treatments to cancer patients.

The department's compromise with the Lung Center, Duque said, was that the hospital would instead provide around 40 rooms committed for COVID-19 patients.

The health chief affirmed the appeals of private hospitals, saying he supported their pronouncements. Some private hospitals were giving equipment, including respirators, for patients of the virus, he said.

As of this writing, Duque himself is working from home on self-isolation for suspected COVID-19 transmission.

Though he has already been tested, his results have not yet been released.