Psychologists' group offers mental health tips amid COVID-19 scare

MANILA, Philippines — While the entire world and governments deal with the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic, people may feel stressed and anxious.
Agence France Presse reported that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) scare sent some 500 million across the globe in a lockdown, as infections ballooned.
In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine, restricting movement of families outside their homes. Some towns, cities and provinces outside of Luzon followed suit, to curb the spread of the virus in the country.
Mass transportation in Luzon has also been suspended, forcing some workers to adapt a work-from-home set up to prevent them from heading out on the streets.
The lockdown will last until April 12.
The Psychological Association of the Philippines said it is “normal to worry about or health and that of our loved ones, our work, and finances” amid a pandemic.
They listed the following tips that may help people manage their stress and care for their mental health:
- They suggested that the public focus on what they can control. “Take concrete steps to follow the recommendations of the Department of Health and other local agencies,” PAP said, such as washing hands frequently, disinfecting, staying at home when sick and practicing social distancing.
“If you are practicing these recommendations, then you are already doing your part in helping to keep yourself, your loved ones, and the public, safe,” PAP said.
- You may also “limit your exposure to news and social media to only specific hours or times of the day.” PAP noted that heavy consumption of news may bring distress. They also urged to avoid arguments on social media.
- For those allowed to work from their homes, a regular routine should be followed. “This can give a sense of purpose and order to your day,” PAP said.
- “Maintain good health and increase your resistance to illness by eating nutritious food, staying well-dehydrated, sleeping at least [six] hours at night, and exercising regularly.”
- It will also help if you will stay connected to others by using phone, video or other online tools so you may also “check in on each other and share emotional support.”
- PAP also encourages practicing empathy and compassion by contributing to humanitarian drives for those in need. A number of groups are running their own donation drives so help may be extended to the poor and the most vulnerable to the disease.
“If you are an employer, check on your employees and find ways to support them,” PAP said.
- They also encourage reaching out to medical professional in your area if your experience difficulty in coping, like when you have trouble sleeping or eating, or in helping yourself and the household.
“Inquire with mental health care providers for assistance or online/tele-counseling services during the community quarantine. The PAP is discouraging face-to-face interventions at this time,” they added.
The group also said the public should remember the following:
- Majority of people who contract COVID-19 will recover.
- Scientists and experts are currently working hard to fund a cure and vaccine for COVID-19.
- There is help coming from government, non-government and private sectors.
- We are together in keeping each other physically and mentally well.
— Kristine Joy Patag
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
By midday today, 15 new cases of people infected with novel coronavirus were recorded.
There was also one who recovered—a 48-year-old man from Cavite who traveled to Japan and was taken to RITM.
No new deaths were recorded.
The Department of Transportation officially launches its COVID-19 hotlines Thursday noon.
In cooperation with Globe, the DOTr hotlines will answer address issues on road concerns such as transportation of health workers in Metro Manila, aviation concerns such as airport operations in the country, and maritime concerns such as operation of ports.
"The DOTr is ready to listen and to help you as much as we can, especially now that the country is facing a major challenge," the agency said in Filipino.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has been put on home quarantine and has been tested for the novel coronavirus, ABS-CBN reports quoting Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire.
Duque, who is asthmatic and hypertensive, is asymptomatic for COVID-19 and will be working from home.
Student volunteers from UP Los Baños and officials of Barangay Batong Malake have delivered aid to students stranded on campus because of the Luzon quarantine, Task Force CURE (Community Unit Response-Elbi) says in a release.
"Volunteers were able to provide free packs of food good for 300 people, provided by MIZPEH Food Establishment. An estimated 700 students stayed within the Los Baños area, unable to go home because of the Enhanced Community Quarantine," it says.
The task force previously distributed aid packs to dormers on March 17 with the help of UPLB officials.
The community response was organized by Serve the People Brigade, a group of UPLB student volunteers.
"As of today, community efforts are still ongoing and TF CURE is continuously accepting donations and volunteers who could help in preparing the food to be distributed to more people."
Barangay Batong Malake thanks STP Brigade for the help to students.
In a separate post, it also acknowledged donations of canned goods by the UPLB Beta Sigma fraternity.
The Bureau of Internal Revenue extends the deadline for the filing of income tax returns to May 15.
The bureau, however, appealed to those ready to file the ITRs on or before the original deadline to submit theirs to help the government raise funds for the efforts to combat the new coronavirus.
"This emergency measure is being offered to provide relief to Filipino taxpayers who will not be able to prepare, let alone file, the necessary ITR documents on or before the original annual deadline of April 15 because of skeletal workforce arrangements and enhanced community quarantine rules that the national government has implemented to contain the pandemic," the BIR said in a statement.
- Latest
- Trending