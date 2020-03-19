Psychologists' group offers mental health tips amid COVID-19 scare

MANILA, Philippines — While the entire world and governments deal with the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic, people may feel stressed and anxious.

Agence France Presse reported that the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) scare sent some 500 million across the globe in a lockdown, as infections ballooned.

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine, restricting movement of families outside their homes. Some towns, cities and provinces outside of Luzon followed suit, to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

Mass transportation in Luzon has also been suspended, forcing some workers to adapt a work-from-home set up to prevent them from heading out on the streets.

The lockdown will last until April 12.

The Psychological Association of the Philippines said it is “normal to worry about or health and that of our loved ones, our work, and finances” amid a pandemic.

They listed the following tips that may help people manage their stress and care for their mental health:

They suggested that the public focus on what they can control. “Take concrete steps to follow the recommendations of the Department of Health and other local agencies,” PAP said, such as washing hands frequently, disinfecting, staying at home when sick and practicing social distancing.

“If you are practicing these recommendations, then you are already doing your part in helping to keep yourself, your loved ones, and the public, safe,” PAP said.

You may also "limit your exposure to news and social media to only specific hours or times of the day." PAP noted that heavy consumption of news may bring distress. They also urged to avoid arguments on social media.

For those allowed to work from their homes, a regular routine should be followed. “This can give a sense of purpose and order to your day,” PAP said.

“Maintain good health and increase your resistance to illness by eating nutritious food, staying well-dehydrated, sleeping at least [six] hours at night, and exercising regularly.”

It will also help if you will stay connected to others by using phone, video or other online tools so you may also “check in on each other and share emotional support.”

PAP also encourages practicing empathy and compassion by contributing to humanitarian drives for those in need. A number of groups are running their own donation drives so help may be extended to the poor and the most vulnerable to the disease.

“If you are an employer, check on your employees and find ways to support them,” PAP said.

They also encourage reaching out to medical professional in your area if your experience difficulty in coping, like when you have trouble sleeping or eating, or in helping yourself and the household.

“Inquire with mental health care providers for assistance or online/tele-counseling services during the community quarantine. The PAP is discouraging face-to-face interventions at this time,” they added.

The group also said the public should remember the following:

Majority of people who contract COVID-19 will recover.

Scientists and experts are currently working hard to fund a cure and vaccine for COVID-19.

There is help coming from government, non-government and private sectors.

We are together in keeping each other physically and mentally well.

— Kristine Joy Patag