Don't make animals wear face masks, PETA urges amid coronavirus pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — As millions of families stay indoors amid the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease, PETA Asia offered tips for caring for your pet cats and dogs amid the lockdown.

Agence France Presse reported on Thursday that some 500 million across the globe are in a lockdown as COVID-19 infections ballooned.

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine, restricting movement of families outside their homes. Some towns, cities and provinces outside of Luzon followed suit in a bid to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

PETA Asia noted that while health experts agree that cats and dogs are not at risk of contracting or transmitting the novel coronavirus, pet owners should still keep their furry companions safe and healthy during the pandemic.

The group offered the following tips:

Never put face masks on animals, as they can cause breathing difficulties

Allow animals to move about your home normally—don’t cage or crate them

People who are sick or under medical attention for COVID-19 should avoid close contact with animals and have another member of their household care for animals so as not to get the virus on their fur.

PETA stressed that the coronavirus may still remain on the pet’s fur, just as it would on any other surface, if an infected person touches it.

“Our dogs and cats rely on us to take care of them year round, and especially during times of crisis,” PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker said.

“PETA is asking everyone to ensure that their animals are still getting healthy food, plenty of exercise and lots of love,” he added.

Veterinarians should be exempted from Luzon lockdown

Meanwhile Agriculture Secretary William Dar said he has approved a memorandum circular where “essential farm personnel who work at production area bearing proper documentation are also requested to be accorded passage at quarantine checkpoints.”

An ABS-CBN report said that this exemption covers “veterinarians, farm hands, and other farm and fisherfolk.”

IDs will also be issued “in due time,” the Agriculture chief said.

The Philippines as of March 18 recorded 202 COVID-19 infections in the country.