ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
"Our dogs and cats rely on us to take care of them year round, and especially during times of crisis," PETA said
Philstar.com/Kristine Joy Patag
Don't make animals wear face masks, PETA urges amid coronavirus pandemic
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 11:48am

MANILA, Philippines — As millions of families stay indoors amid the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease, PETA Asia offered tips for caring for your pet cats and dogs amid the lockdown.

Agence France Presse reported on Thursday that some 500 million across the globe are in a lockdown as COVID-19 infections ballooned.

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under enhanced community quarantine, restricting movement of families outside their homes. Some towns, cities and provinces outside of Luzon followed suit in a bid to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

PETA Asia noted that while health experts agree that cats and dogs are not at risk of contracting or transmitting the novel coronavirus, pet owners should still keep their furry companions safe and healthy during the pandemic.

The group offered the following tips:

  • Never put face masks on animals, as they can cause breathing difficulties
  • Allow animals to move about your home normally—don’t cage or crate them
  • People who are sick or under medical attention for COVID-19 should avoid close contact with animals and have another member of their household care for animals so as not to get the virus on their fur.

PETA stressed that the coronavirus may still remain on the pet’s fur, just as it would on any other surface, if an infected person touches it.

“Our dogs and cats rely on us to take care of them year round, and especially during times of crisis,” PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker said.

“PETA is asking everyone to ensure that their animals are still getting healthy food, plenty of exercise and lots of love,” he added.

Veterinarians should be exempted from Luzon lockdown

Meanwhile Agriculture Secretary William Dar said he has approved a memorandum circular where “essential farm personnel who work at production area bearing proper documentation are also requested to be accorded passage at quarantine checkpoints.”

An ABS-CBN report said that this exemption covers “veterinarians, farm hands, and other farm and fisherfolk.”

IDs will also be issued “in due time,” the Agriculture chief said.

The Philippines as of March 18 recorded 202 COVID-19 infections in the country.

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PETA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
12 days ago
At world's biggest dog show, dog lovers defy coronavirus fears
By Pauline Froissart | 12 days ago
Coronavirus may have spread to dogs, but that did not stop animal lovers flocking to the opening day Thursday of the world's...
Pet Life
fbfb
28 days ago
What makes dogs so special? Science says love
By Issam Ahmed | 28 days ago
The idea that animals can experience love was once anathema to the psychologists who studied them, seen as a case of putting...
Pet Life
fbfb
65 days ago
‘Keep your animals in an enclosure,’ pet owners told amid ashfall
By Rosette Adel | 65 days ago
After Taal Volcano spewed volcanic ash on Sunday, animals were among the most affected.
Pet Life
fbfb
128 days ago
Spooky and cute just as we like it
By Kathy Moran | 128 days ago
When Halloween comes around everyone wnats to don a costume — on their pets, that is. So, when the Philippine Animal...
Pet Life
fbfb
149 days ago
How pet blessings can make you teary-eyed
By Kathy Moran | 149 days ago
The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has been holding its pet blressing for over 10 years now.
Pet Life
fbfb
184 days ago
The jewel of Ann Ong: Bob the french bulldog
By Kathy Moran | 184 days ago
It was a humid afternoon the day we went to visit Ann Ong, but she looked cool as a cucumber as she fussed over how Bob, her...
Pet Life
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with