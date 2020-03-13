Couples told to hold off weddings during month-long COVID-19 lockdown

MANILA, Philippines — Soon-to-wed couples should consider postponing their big day until the lockdown of Metro Manila is over, government officials said Friday.

Once the month-long community quarantine of the capital region starts on March 15, planned or spontaneous mass gatherings, which may include weddings, will be strictly prohibited.

While there are no particular guidelines for weddings yet, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said couples should hold their wedding off for one month or reduce the number of guests.

“It is prohibited. I’m sorry,” Nograles said.

“There’s no stopping love. They should just cut the number of guests. They will end up saving money. Social distancing must be observed so mass gatherings are not allowed,” Lopez said.

Social distancing refers to certain actions that are taken by public health officials to slow down the spread of the contagion. Put simply, social distancing involves staying away from other individuals to avoid spreading or catching a virus.

“How can the couple kiss? How about their distance to one another,” the Cabinet secretary said.

“We know that love is timeless and boundless. What’s a month’s postponement?” he added.

Refund

The Trade secretary said the couples who have placed reservations at hotels and restaurants and have made down payments should be given a refund.

“They should be a refund because that’s a force majeure. They should not worry,” the Trade secretary said.

Couples may file a consumer complaint with the DTI if the establishments do not refund them.

“DTI will side with them,” he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday night announced he is placing the capital region’s nearly 13 million people under “community quarantine” to arrest the spread of the virus that has claimed five lives in the country.