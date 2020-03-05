NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Muslim pilgrims wear masks at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on Feb. 28, 2020.
AFP/Abdel Ghani Bashir
Saudi Arabia bans Filipinos with tourist or pilgrimage visas over coronavirus fears
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — Saudi Arabia is enforcing a temporary travel ban on foreign nationals, including Filipinos, with pilgrimage and tourist visas as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in the ultra-conservative kingdom.

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced late Wednesday that the travel restriction covers umrah visa holders and tourist visa holders from countries “judged to pose a particularly high risk” of spreading the potentially deadly virus.

Saudi Arabia suspended Wednesday the umrah pilgrimage, which attracts millions of Muslims globally each year. Umrah refers to the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

The announcement came days after the kingdom confirmed its first case of new coronavirus.

The Saudi government is also suspending indefinitely the issuance of tourist visas and entry visas for the purpose of umrah, visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.

But Filipinos who have visas for employment, work visit, business visit and family visit are still allowed to enter the oil-rich kingdom, DFA said.

Last year, Saudi Arabia offered tourist visas for the first time in a bid to kickstart tourism in the desert kingdom endowed with rich Bedouin heritage and archaeological sites.

The virus has spread to some 80 countries and infected more 95,000 people after first emerging in China late last year. The global death toll from the epidemic stood at 3,200 Tuesday. — with report from Agence France-Presse 

Filipino nationals enroute to Saudi Arabia who will encounter any issues or problems on the travel restriction may the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh at (+966-11) 482-0507 or the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah at (+966-12) 667-0925 and (+966-12) 669-6303.

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 5, 2020 - 8:35am

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 5, 2020 - 8:35am

Former US president Barack Obama calls for people to take "common sense precautions" over the coronavirus outbreak — advising them to follow hand-washing guidelines but not to wear masks.

"Save the masks for health care workers. Let's stay calm, listen to the experts, and follow the science," tweeted Obama, who has kept a low public profile since leaving office in 2017.

He said people should keep track of updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — and stay home if they are sick. — AFP

March 4, 2020 - 5:59pm

Iraq says a 70-year-old Muslim cleric died from the novel coronavirus, marking the first death from the outbreak in a country where 31 people have been infected.

The preacher had been quarantined in the northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah before his death, a spokesman for the northern Kurdish autonomous region's health authority says. — AFP

March 4, 2020 - 10:07am

China on Wednesday reported 38 more deaths from the new coronavirus but a fall in fresh cases for a third consecutive day.

The death toll nationwide is now 2,981, the National Health Commission said, with more than 80,200 people infected in total. — AFP

March 4, 2020 - 9:33am

The IMF and World Bank say the spring gathering of finance ministers and central bankers held in Washington in April will be shifted to a "virtual format" due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The twice-yearly meetings of the development lending institutions attract thousands of officials, journalists and private sector participants from 180 member countries -- just the kind of gathering health authorities say should be avoided. — AFP

March 4, 2020 - 8:41am

The World Bank unveils a $12 billion aid package that will provide fast-track funds to help countries combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"The goal is to provide fast, effective action that response to country needs," World Bank President David Malpass told reporters. 

He said it is critical to "recognize the extra burden on poor countries" least equipped in the struggle to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The funds, some of which are targeted to the world's poorest nations, can be used for medical equipment or health services and will include expertise and policy advice, the bank said in a statement. — AFP

