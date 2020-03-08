NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Fewer people are seen on the streets of Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on March 7, 2020 after consultancy and financial advisory firm Deloitte Philippines confirmed that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Rumors about COVID-19 patient's colleagues infect social media
(Philstar.com) - March 8, 2020 - 7:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Employees of Deloitte Philippines, the consultancy and business process solutions firm where a confirmed COVID-19 case worked, have been were "wrongly alleged to have tested positive" for the disease, the company said Sunday.

In an update to its Saturday announcement confirming one case, Deloitte Philippines said sveral social media posts had named Deloitte personnel as having been infected with the novel coronavirus. One of the posts, which have also been spreading on messenger apps, includes the names of ten people and urges the recipient to check if they have had contact with those listed.

LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines

The Department of Health, in its case update on Sunday morning, said there are only six confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the Deloitte Philippines employee, in the country.

"We urge everyone to stop sharing false and/or inaccurate information and to stop the spread of baseless information which causes undue distress to the individuals and their families," the firm said, adding it is already in touch with authorities over the matter.

"As a precautionary measure, our offices in Six/NEO (formerly Net Lima) and Seven/NEO (formerly Net Park) in BGC will be closed on 9 March 2020 for a further thorough disinfection, but we will continue to provide services off-site," Deloitte Philippines also said.

In its announcement on Saturday, the company said that "all necessary actions were promptly taken to inform those who might have come into contact with the colleague for the appropriate checks and provide any possible form of support." 

2019-NCOV BONIFACIO GLOBAL CITY COVID-19 DELOITTE PHILIPPINES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Deloitte Philippines taking 'all necessary actions' over confirmed COVID-19 case
1 day ago
The firm said it has taken the necessary precautions to manage the situation and that "all necessary actions were promptly...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte declares public health emergency
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has declared a nationwide state of public health emergency as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Kuwait imposes travel ban on Philippines; Bethlehem on lockdown
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Over 100 overseas Filipino workers bound for Kuwait were stranded at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport yesterday after...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace calls for calm, transparency amid new COVID-19 cases
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
President Duterte appealed yesterday for calm as the country reels from the confirmation of its first local transmission of...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
1 day ago
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
Healthcare groups earlier told Philstar.com that local transmission would make the situation much worse because of the worsening...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Saying POGOs have become 'beyond regulation,' Drilon wants licenses revoked
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“Ang sabi niya sakin kahapon, maganda yung report ni [Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.] head, maganda daw...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
In the defense of the environment: Women activists on the front lines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Women environmental defenders play important roles in developing solutions with a gender perspective as well as organizing...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Palace: Up to schools to decide whether to suspend classes
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
"It's discretionary to school authorities. Of course, they will decide on that. They are the administrators. They can suspend...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
How the Department of Health processes potential COVID-19 cases
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
Under Republic Act 11332, a public health emergency refers to an “occurrence of an imminent threat of an illness or...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with