Rumors about COVID-19 patient's colleagues infect social media

MANILA, Philippines — Employees of Deloitte Philippines, the consultancy and business process solutions firm where a confirmed COVID-19 case worked, have been were "wrongly alleged to have tested positive" for the disease, the company said Sunday.

In an update to its Saturday announcement confirming one case, Deloitte Philippines said sveral social media posts had named Deloitte personnel as having been infected with the novel coronavirus. One of the posts, which have also been spreading on messenger apps, includes the names of ten people and urges the recipient to check if they have had contact with those listed.

The Department of Health, in its case update on Sunday morning, said there are only six confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the Deloitte Philippines employee, in the country.

"We urge everyone to stop sharing false and/or inaccurate information and to stop the spread of baseless information which causes undue distress to the individuals and their families," the firm said, adding it is already in touch with authorities over the matter.

"As a precautionary measure, our offices in Six/NEO (formerly Net Lima) and Seven/NEO (formerly Net Park) in BGC will be closed on 9 March 2020 for a further thorough disinfection, but we will continue to provide services off-site," Deloitte Philippines also said.

In its announcement on Saturday, the company said that "all necessary actions were promptly taken to inform those who might have come into contact with the colleague for the appropriate checks and provide any possible form of support."